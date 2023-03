Representative image | File Photo

Another witness in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case has turned hostile. The witness is a relative of an absconding accused. This is the 31st witness in the case who has turned hostile, news agency ANI reported.

Last Thursday, a real estate agent became 30th witness to turn hostile in the case. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur is one of the accused in this case.

This is a developing story...