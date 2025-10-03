Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy At The Start Of October: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Or Remittix? | File Photo

The start of October has traders debating which crypto holds the strongest upside. Meme giants Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain popular choices, with both drawing renewed attention from retail investors.

But Remittix, fresh from raising over $26.8 million and securing early exchange listings, is quickly stealing the spotlight. With utility-driven adoption in payments, many see it as a smarter play than hype-fueled rivals.

Shiba Inu News Sparks Fresh Optimism Among Traders

Shiba Inu is making waves again as its supply on centralized exchanges has plunged below $1 billion, the lowest since 2023. Fresh on-chain data shows that more than 59 trillion SHIB tokens have left exchanges in the past year, a sign many see as accumulation rather than selling.

With the SHIB price today hovering near $0.000011, analysts believe this zone could spark a rebound. Some Shiba Inu price predictions now highlight an “Uptober” setup, where long-term holders are betting on a rally. While Shiba Inu news fuels speculation, traders are weighing it against rivals like Dogecoin and rising projects such as Remittix.

Chart Shows Dogecoin Forming A Rounding Bottom

Dogecoin is once again sparking debate as it hovers near $0.23, with traders eyeing whether this could be the start of a fresh rally. The long-term chart hints at a rounding bottom, a classic setup tied to major reversals. A break above $0.40 and $0.60 would strengthen the bullish case, pushing the DOGE price prediction toward the long-awaited $1 mark.

With Dogecoin news buzzing and community sentiment intact, the DOGE price today holds steady as optimism builds. Despite risks of volatility, many still view Dogecoin price momentum as one of the strongest drivers heading into October.

Remittix Gains CertiK Verification And Tops Security Rankings

Remittix has quickly separated itself from speculative projects by proving its worth through real-world use. With over 673 million tokens sold and $26.8 million raised, it is clear that investors are backing utility over hype.

Unlike Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, where price movements often ride sentiment waves, Remittix addresses a $190 trillion remittance market with instant, low-cost crypto-to-fiat payments. This practical adoption narrative makes Remittix one of the best cryptos to buy at the start of October.

● Raised $26.8M+ in presale, selling over 673M tokens

● Instant fiat settlements from 100+ cryptocurrencies

● BitMart and LBank confirmed as first CEX listings

● Referral program pays 15% in USDT, claimable daily

The beta launch of the Remittix wallet adds another layer of credibility, showing progress beyond promises. With CertiK verification and global partnerships underway, Remittix is positioned to outshine meme-driven tokens, offering genuine adoption and potential long-term returns.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)