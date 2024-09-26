What Is Data Science? Understanding The Foundations With A Data Science Course | File Photo

New Delhi [India] September 26: Did you know that as much as 402.74 million terabytes of data are created on a daily basis?

The increasing number of data sources and, subsequently, data is one of the primary reasons why data science is considered to be one of the fastest-growing fields across multiple domains. It enables organisations to accumulate valuable insights and knowledge required to make the right decisions, enhance operations and build models that can facilitate future advancements.

But what is data science? What are the benefits of pursuing a data science course?

In this article, we will provide you with answers to all these questions revolving around data science. In addition, you will also learn about some of the most common job roles available for a successful data science career. So, keep reading!

Understanding Data Science: Fundamentals

In the simplest terms, data science is the study of data. It is essentially a multidisciplinary approach that takes into account various practices and principles from the fields of mathematics, AI, computer engineering and statistics to analyse vast amounts of data.

Based on this analysis, data scientists are able to ask and answer questions such as why a particular event happened, when it happened, what will happen next and what can be done with the results. Organisations leverage data science increasingly today to use data-backed insights for making significant decisions and propelling their company towards growth.

Benefits of Pursuing a Data Science Course

In today’s technology-driven landscape, pursuing a data science course can bring a lot of benefits for an individual. To start with, there is currently a huge demand for data science professionals across various industries, making it an attractive career choice.

In fact, according to researchers, by the end of 2026, there will be a 27.9% increase in the number of jobs that require data science skills.

Other similar benefits of pursuing a data science course include:

Increased Versatility

Data science is perhaps one of those few fields with numerous applications across almost all domains. Be it HR, e-commerce, healthcare or IT, each of these industries is overflowing with information and data. All of them need a professional who can handle and analyse these crucial data to boost business operations and efficiency. This increased versatility is one of the main reasons why so many individuals are keen on pursuing a data science career path.

Wide Range of Potential Job Opportunities

By pursuing a data science course, you are essentially opening doors to numerous job opportunities. From data scientist and data analyst to database administrator or business intelligence analyst, the list goes on and on. The best part? Most of these career paths come alongside lucrative compensation packages and job security.

Skill Development and Innovation

Data science courses also enable you to develop various skills that are especially essential for success in the 21st century. These include critical thinking, creativity, teamwork, communication, and problem-solving, among others. Additionally, most data science programs also offer you the opportunity to learn the latest tools and technologies, which can be a significant addition to your resume.

Top Data Science Career Paths to Explore

Now that you know what data science is and its advantages, let’s take a look at some of the many job roles that you can apply for after completing your data science course.

Data Scientist

A data scientist can be described as a professional entrusted with the responsibility of analysing vast amounts of complex raw and processed information. This helps in identifying any patterns that may benefit the organisation and help drive strategic business decisions. An expert in statistics for data science, these professionals are well-versed in making informed decisions based on their findings.

Current Salary: The average annual salary of a data scientist in India is INR 13,50,000.

Data Architect

As the name implies, a data architect is responsible for building new database systems for improved performance and business operations. In addition to this, they are also required to handle the performance and functionality of the existing systems and implement robust solutions for organisations to store and manage their data.

Current Salary: A data architect in India currently earns a salary of INR 28,00,000 per annum.

Machine Learning Scientist

The main role of a machine learning scientist is to design and implement adaptive algorithms that can drive AI systems. This includes collaborating with data scientists, data engineers and algorithm specialists. The ultimate goal is to develop autonomous AI software and conduct thorough tests to ensure that the correct predictions are generated by such software.

Current Salary: The average salary of a machine learning scientist in India is INR 5,06,206 per annum.

To Sum Up

From increased versatility and lucrative job opportunities to enhanced skill development and the chance for societal advancements, there are many advantages to pursuing a data science career. Whether you are a recent graduate or a seasoned professional who is looking for a career change, a data science course can undoubtedly set you on the path to success.

That is why, we present to you the Post Graduate Programme in Data Science and Analytics, brought to you by Imarticus Learning.

With 100% job assurance, this is a six-month data science course that primarily focuses on enabling recent graduates and professionals to develop a successful data science and analytics career. Some of the many advantages of this data analytics course include a job-specific curriculum, a live learning module, dedicated career services, and more.

