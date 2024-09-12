Travel Insurance For Adventure Activities In Dubai: What’s Covered

New Delhi: Dubai is one of the most popular international destinations for Indians for quite a few reasons. Not only is Dubai easy to access and relatively closer at 4 hours by flight from India, but it offers many attractions and activities you can partake in once you land. From memorable desert experiences to stunning beaches and luxury shopping and dining, the city can surprise you, not to mention the numerous adventure activities that attract a lot of travellers and enthusiasts. Opting for travel insurance for Dubai is highly recommended to enjoy your trip further.

Should you opt for travel insurance?

Though travel insurance for Dubai is mandated for the visa requirements, it can be more beneficial than one might consider. Apart from getting you access to the visa, travel insurance essentially acts as a shield against any unforeseen events that you might encounter during your trip. If you want to experience adventure sports during your Dubai trip, such as biking across trails, rock climbing, flyboarding, riding the sand dunes, taking the hot air balloon, etc., you can partake without any worries.

Here are some of the prominent reasons to get travel insurance for Dubai.

Medical emergency

None of us hope for any sort of medical emergencies during a trip. However, an emergency medical situation can derail your trip to Dubai and set you back considerably in terms of finances. Having a travel insurance plan will ensure that you are safeguarded against any such medical emergencies. The policy will give you access to cashless treatment across more than one lac hospitals globally. Allowing you to recover and take care of yourself without having to worry about anything else.

Secure your travel

You can easily buy travel insurance for Dubai online. Buying travel insurance online helps you secure the trip at affordable rates. And when you consider the benefits that the plans offer, the benefits far outweigh the affordable premium that you pay upfront. And more importantly, the plan offers complete peace of mind when it comes to travelling to a new country. It will let you enjoy doing what you want to do without worrying about most of the negative scenarios.

Protection against inconveniences

It is common for travellers to face flight delays, last-minute cancellations or even loss of baggage during an international trip. And these can set you back a lot in terms of plans. A travel insurance plan will ensure that you can remain calm and not panic in such situations. The policy will compensate for any loss of baggage and even cancellation of bookings or flights or any delays.

24/7 assistance

One of the perks of buying travel insurance online or even offline is the 24/7 assistance on offer. Irrespective of which part of the globe you are travelling to, easy access to any sort of assistance is just one call away. A simple mechanism for claim settlement and excellent customer service will ensure that you can resolve all your queries within a few minutes and without worrying.

Different plans to choose from

When you buy travel insurance online, you can choose from many plans available. There are specially curated plans for individual travellers, families and even people who like to travel a lot. Thereby allowing you the flexibility to choose a plan that best meets your needs.

Travel coverage on insurance

Buying travel insurance online offers you access to the following benefits.

Flight delay and cancellation

Any delays in flights or cancellations are beyond your control, and that is when the policy offers you compensation or reimbursement as needed.

Loss of documents

One of the worst things that can happen during an international trip is misplacing or damaging your documents, such as your passport or driving licence. The plan will reimburse the expenses related to obtaining a duplicate or new document.

Third-party liability

Finding yourself in any sort of third-party liability in a different country can be quite daunting. However, a travel insurance policy has your back in such events. The plan will compensate for those damages.

Connecting flight

If you miss a connecting flight, there is no reason to stress over it. The plan will compensate for any accommodation and even booking a new flight without any hassles.

Curtailed trip

Travellers at times have to cut their trip short, due to unforeseen circumstances. In such cases also, the plan will compensate for any of the non-refundable bookings that you might have made for the trip.

Emergency cash

If you are in a crunch for cash due to theft, robbery or loss of money, the insurance provider can arrange for a transfer of funds from your family to you during the trip as well.

Medical covers on travel insurance

Your travel insurance for Dubai offers you protection against the following medical contingencies.

Medical expenses

The plan will cover expenses related to hospitalisation, ambulance costs, room rent and OPD-related expenses. It also covers medical evacuation and repatriation.

Personal accident

The travel insurance plan will pay a lump sum to the policy nominees to assist them. This coverage comes into the picture if there is an accidental death or permanent disability due to the accident.

Cash benefits

The policy will pay a fixed sum insured to the insurer for the total number of days that they are hospitalised.

Dental expenses

Apart from the standard medical expenses, you can even claim your policy for any unforeseen dental emergencies, since they can be quite painful.

Exclusions of the plan

While a travel insurance plan can cover a lot of ground, a few areas are still not covered as a part of the plan. Here are some of them.

Self-inflicted injuries

Medical costs due to any self-inflicted injuries are not covered as a part of travel insurance plans.

Pre-existing conditions

If a policyholder undergoes treatment for any pre-existing conditions, the plan will not compensate for such expenses.

Cosmetic treatment

Policyholders undergoing cosmetic or obesity-related treatment will not get access to any claims.

Intoxicating substances

If a policyholder consumes any intoxicating substances, the insurer will not accept any such claims.

Conclusion

Buying travel insurance for a Dubai trip is not only mandatory but quite beneficial in almost all cases. Above are all the common inclusions and exclusions of the policy. If you are planning to travel to Dubai and indulge in some adventure activities such as hot air balloon rides, activities in the sand dunes, flyboarding, rock climbing, etc., you can do so without any worries. The policy offers protection against a wide range of potential hazards that one might encounter during a trip.



Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.