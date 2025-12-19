TIGERFIRE Vodka Is More Than A Premium Spirit; It’s A Story Of Friendship And Endurance, Says Producer And Author Jay Patel

India’s fast-evolving premium spirits market has welcomed TIGERFIRE Vodka, a French-crafted label co-created by actor Sanjay Dutt and entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani. |

India’s fast-evolving premium spirits market has welcomed TIGERFIRE Vodka, a French-crafted label co-created by actor Sanjay Dutt and entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani. After establishing a presence across select retail and hospitality channels in the United States, the brand has now officially debuted in India, positioning itself at the intersection of craftsmanship, global quality, and a narrative shaped by long-standing personal bonds.

Unlike many celebrity-backed liquor ventures, TIGERFIRE has been developed as a founder-led, long-gestation project. Industry sources indicate that Dutt spent nearly four years working closely with master distillers in France to refine the liquid, drawing inspiration from themes of resilience, reinvention, and perseverance—values that mirror his own personal journey.

The origins of TIGERFIRE trace back almost three decades to a friendship and an early conversation about building something meaningful together. What began as an informal idea between close friends gradually evolved into a structured global venture, driven more by patience and purpose than by speed. Observers note that such extended development cycles are uncommon in a category often dominated by rapid launches and short-term trends.

Entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani, who has overseen the brand’s strategic foundation, believes today’s Indian premium consumer is increasingly seeking products that combine international standards with authentic stories. Execution on the ground has been supported by a core team, including Badal Moradia and Nitin Thesia, whose work across operations, coordination, and market preparation has played a critical role in the brand’s rollout.

TIGERFIRE’s identity is anchored in the philosophy “Never Give In,” reflected in both its narrative and visual language. Developed under the direction of global brand strategist Jason DeLand, the bottle design features a black-and-rose-gold palette, intricate detailing inspired by Indian craftsmanship, and a distinctive tiger-eye motif modeled on Sanjay Dutt’s own eyes.

Produced in France using 100% French winter pastry wheat and naturally limestone-filtered groundwater, the vodka undergoes triple distillation, triple charcoal filtration, and micro-oxygenation. It has received a 95/100 rating from the Beverage Testing Institute and is described as offering a peppery warmth, a silky mouthfeel, and a subtle smoky finish.

Producer and author Jay Patel, known for his book Barrister Mr. Patel, shares a long-standing relationship of trust and brotherhood with Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani. Reflecting on the brand’s journey, Patel notes that TIGERFIRE represents more than a premium spirit—it is the outcome of enduring friendship, shared belief, and the discipline to build something lasting on a global stage.