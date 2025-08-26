The Krishna Effect: Philosopher-Composer Devrishi’s Vision For A New Generation | File Photo

Indian philosophy and spirituality have always given the world the art of deep contemplation and living. Bhagavad Gita, which has been inspiring human life for thousands of years, is now in front of us in a new form. The Krishna Effect novel presents the Gita in a modern context which serves as a guide for today's young generation. Written by philosopher musician Devrishi, the novel published by Mahagatha teaches how to live life in a fast-paced world while beautifully depicting the leelas of Krishna through three friends.

The novel tells two parallel stories simultaneously, one in today's context of three friends Vyomkesh, Ayan and Svaryam who meet after many years in Mathura where they meet a character named Rishikesh who inspires the three to travel from Vrindavan to Dwarka following the path of Shri Krishna and the other is the story of Shri Krishna from his childhood to Mahabharata. Every story of Krishna opens the chapters of the life of the three friends in which their life's struggles and their solutions are also given through the stories of Krishna.

A new philosophical concept sonic philosophy has been given in the novel in which Vedic knowledge is combined with science and solutions for modern mental health have been presented. In this concept, Gita has been presented in the form of a song where Sanskrit shlokas are considered rhythmic sound frequencies and the teachings of Gita are considered the path of change in modern life. In this, Krishna's flute is considered the carrier of Brahma Naad sound and Rukmani's love which happened only after hearing about Krishna, all these not only describe sonic philosophy but also present many stories of Krishna in detail and take us on a geographical journey.

Krishna got the name Ranchod due to retreating from the battle with Jarasangha but in the modern context it teaches that we should not just run to win but should retreat and move forward with the right strategy. The friendship of Krishna and Sudama is the right example of friendship in today's context. Today people are only after external beauty in which the depth of love is lost, due to which problems arise in relationships, whereas Rukmani's love for Krishna only after listening to his qualities is the highest example of love, Devrishi says "Love does not mean only to control but to give freedom, like Krishna and Rukmani's love happened by respecting each other". All the scenes in the novel are written cinematically, which readers will start experiencing the scene by just reading.

Rishikesh Pandey, also known as Devrishi, along with Sadhana Pandey, founded an organization called Sanatan Wisdom in 2025 for the global dissemination of sonic philosophy and Vedic knowledge, under which Nada Yoga Research Institute (NYRI) and Sonic Research Council have also been established for research on mantra and sound therapy. He is also known for composing civic awareness songs. Devrishi said about Gita "People worship Gita by keeping it in the temple of their house but Gita should be read which will not only reduce mental stress but will also help in finding a way out of the difficulties of life". The Krishna Effect also inspires us to find inner peace. A music album has also been released with it in which Krishna Stuti is being liked.