Successful Launch of SyberFort by AllHeart Web Private Limited |

Chandigarh, India – October 17, 2024 – AllHeart Web Private Limited proudly announces the successful launch of SyberFort, a state-of-the-art cybersecurity platform. The launch event, held at the Taj, Chandigarh, was a resounding success, drawing industry experts and professionals from around the globe.

The event featured insightful presentations and live demonstrations of SyberFort’s capabilities, showcasing its comprehensive threat intelligence, brand protection, and risk management solutions. Attendees were particularly impressed by the platform’s real-time threat detection, end-to-end encryption protocols, and educational tools designed to combat cyber threats such as phishing and social engineering attacks.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Mathew Yeung, Chief Information Officer of Sapher.com , delivered a compelling keynote address on the future of cybersecurity.

Amit Singh, CEO of AllHeart Web Pvt Ltd, highlighted the innovative features of SyberFort and its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity management.

Deeksha Raina, VP of Operations at AllHeart Web Pvt Ltd, coordinated the event and ensured a seamless experience for all attendees.

The event was graced by a spokesperson from Sapher.com , who shared insights on the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in today’s digital landscape.

SyberFort’s Key Features:

Real-Time Threat Intelligence: SyberFort monitors domain activities globally, utilizing advanced algorithms to detect suspicious activity, including from regions like Pakistan and China. The platform flags malicious domains and prevents phishing and hacking attempts before they escalate. It incorporates elements of TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) into its threat intelligence services to anticipate and mitigate risks effectively.

Scam Domain Identification: With comprehensive WHOIS data and due diligence services, SyberFort can trace the ownership of scam domains, linking them to their owners and uncovering broader networks of associated domains.

Rapid Response to Online Scams: SyberFort provides domain investigation and reputation monitoring, helping businesses identify scammer domains and their owners. The platform also offers a “report a scam” feature to expedite reporting and actions against fraudulent entities.

Brand Protection: SyberFort monitors domains globally for similar names, TLDs, and subdomains to safeguard brand identity. The platform tracks over 104 similar domains under a single brand, helping businesses maintain their reputation and prevent brand abuse or impersonation.

Phishing Attack Prevention: SyberFort actively monitors for phishing domains and malicious URLs, regularly updating its database to block these domains and provide alerts to clients. It helps businesses recognize phishing schemes early, educate employees on identifying suspicious emails, and implement defense mechanisms like email filtering and domain blacklisting.

Reducing Cybercrime: SyberFort contributes to reducing cybercrime by providing timely threat intelligence, identifying scam domains, and performing due diligence on individuals and organizations involved in cybercriminal activities. This reduces the success rate of cybercriminal activities globally.

Eliminating Cyberattacks: SyberFort employs automated threat intelligence systems to detect and block cyberattacks before they impact businesses. It monitors suspicious domains, conducts due diligence on high-risk entities, and issues alerts for phishing, malware, and social engineering threats. The platform collaborates with law enforcement and industry partners to track down malicious actors and take down harmful domains.

Due Diligence Services: SyberFort’s due diligence services allow businesses to investigate the background of domains, companies, individuals, emails, and phone numbers. It provides detailed insights, such as a domain’s history, ownership, and potential risks, presented in clear, visual formats like tree charts and network charts.

Threat Intelligence Data: SyberFort constantly gathers data from a wide range of sources, including phishing lists, malware reports, and cybercrime databases. The threat intelligence team updates the database regularly, ensuring businesses have access to the most current information on threats.

The launch of SyberFort marks a significant milestone for AllHeart Web Private Limited, reinforcing its commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. The company looks forward to empowering businesses worldwide with the tools they need to secure their digital operations.