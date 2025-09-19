Solana Investor Who Bagged A 172x ROI In 2021 Says His Next Big Win Won’t Come From SOL | File Photo

One Solana investor famously transformed a small investment into a fortune that changed their life in 2021. He bought SOL when it was worth less than $2 and sold parts of it for more than $340. He made an excellent 172x return on his investment, and the news soon spread across crypto communities.

But despite his loyalty to Solana, he now believes the market’s next significant opportunity lies elsewhere. “Solana gave me financial freedom, but I don’t expect lightning to strike twice in the same place,” he explained.

Instead, his focus has shifted toward an emerging meme coin project, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is generating immense buzz for its presale success, meme launchpad, and momentum.

Why the Investor Has Moved On from Solana

Solana is still one of the best blockchains, consistently ranking in the top ten coins by market cap. Its place in the industry is solidified by its speed, low transaction fees, and wide use of DeFi. However, for early investors like him, the dynamics have changed.

“Solana will keep growing, but it’s no longer a 100x play. At this stage, you’re looking at steady gains, not life-changing ones,” he said. Indeed, analysts project Solana’s long-term growth to remain solid, with potential targets around $400 in late 2025.

However, the probability of massive exponential returns has declined compared to its early days, when the token was measured in cents and single digits. For this investor, the hunt for asymmetric upside has led him back to the meme sector, where LILPEPE is making headlines.

The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe has emerged as a meme coin with unique ambitions. For memes, LILPEPE is a Layer 2 blockchain with its own meme launchpad where authors can build and release projects on the blockchain.

The goal is to turn meme culture into an environment that can support itself, like how Solana helped DeFi technology grow in its early stages. “LILPEPE reminds me of Solana in 2020. It’s early, it’s fast-moving, and it’s got the energy of a community that believes it’s building something bigger than just a token,” the investor shared.

This combination of vision and timing has already drawn whales into the presale, which has surpassed $25 million in contributions across multiple stages.

Tokenomics Built for Growth

Part of LILPEPE’s appeal lies in its well-balanced tokenomics. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, allocations are distributed to maximize sustainability:

● 26.5% for presale ensures widespread community participation.

● 30% chain reserves provide deep liquidity and secure future development.

● 13.5% staking and rewards incentivize holders and discourage early selling.

● 10% each for marketing, liquidity, and CEX/DEX reserves guarantee both exposure and accessibility at launch.

The absence of buy or sell taxes has further reassured whales, making LILPEPE one of the most transparent and investor-friendly meme projects of 2025.

Why Whales Are Accumulating

Unlike Solana, where much of the institutional money is already positioned, LILPEPE represents a fresh opportunity for large-scale investors. On-chain data indicates several six-figure buys, signaling whale confidence in its long-term potential.

The CertiK audit, which rated the project 95.49% for security, has further fueled trust. “Whales don’t chase hype; they chase liquidity, security, and growth potential. LILPEPE has all three,” said the investor. His view aligns with the broader trend of whales diversifying away from top-10 tokens in search of new high-momentum plays.

Conclusion: The Search for the Next 172x

For the Solana investor who once rode a $2 entry into a 172x windfall, the next chapter of crypto opportunity isn’t about replaying history but finding the next disruptive ecosystem.

“Solana changed my life, but I believe LILPEPE could do the same for a new wave of investors,” he concluded. With its meme launchpad, whale-backed tokenomics, and presale success, LILPEPE stands out as a project that could capture cultural relevance and speculative upside in late 2025.

While Solana continues its steady march toward mainstream adoption, LILPEPE is carving a path as the meme chain of choice that may turn today’s small investments into tomorrow’s most significant wins.

