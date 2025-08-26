Smart Kitchens Need Smarter Laminates – Why Designers Trust Royale Touche |

The modern kitchen has transformed from just a cooking space into a fashionable, tech-savvy hub for family gathering and lifestyle expression. In the kitchen, you can find everything from automated, sensor-driven, and voice-activated appliances to hidden storage and sensor-driven lighting.

As a pivotal part of this smart new world, one element is quietly defining the very heart of every bright kitchen: laminates . Interior designers from across the country are increasingly opting for Royale Touche Laminates, a product that combines functionality, sophistication, and sustainability, making it the go-to choice for designing tomorrow's kitchens.

A Trusted Brand Since 1978

Royale Touche has been a leader and innovator in the laminate industry for over 40 years, offering 1,000+ designs and 200+ textures to give designers limitless creative freedom. The company operates in over 100+ cities, with more than 220 exclusive showrooms and thousands of associates across the country.

The showrooms have life-like displays and curated layouts, which help clients see the possibilities for creating their dream kitchen. Designers enjoy consultations, take-home samples, 3D previews and files for BIM to help facilitate the planning process.

Why Laminates Matter in Smart Kitchens

Bright kitchens are 'performing zones', and every surface in the kitchen is continually exposed to heat, moisture, spills, and friction. Each of these pressures is intense, and architects need to remember that laminates should be able to perform and provide beauty. Royale Touche laminates fulfill all of these needs with heat resistance, anti-fingerprint technology, moisture protection, and stainproofing, to accommodate the changes happening in kitchen designs today.

The Royale Touche Advantage

1. Technologically-Enabled Performance

Royale Touche laminates are engineered using advanced technology that makes the laminates anti-bacterial, anti-fingerprint, and water-resistant. These innovative features let your kitchen look hygienic, stylish, and easy to maintain. Unlike typical laminates, they reject moisture and minimize smudges. Perfect for a busy house and the demands of the current generation of homeowners.

2. Unlimited Designs & Finishes

Every bright kitchen has a unique personality. Royale Touche offers all personalities, with an array of matte to high gloss reflective laminates and wood-grain textures to stone or marbled designs. Limitless design options from Royale Touche mean that whether you are outfitting a minimalist contemporary modular kitchen or a cozy, warming contemporary kitchen.

3. Sustainable & Safe

Royale Touche laminates have been manufactured using low-emission materials that meet international safety standards and reduce environmental impact. Your kitchen is luxurious, safe, and eco-friendly.

4. Designer-Approved Reliability

With Royale Touche, you are purchasing long-lasting quality and a beautiful collection that continually transforms itself. Each laminate is manufactured & subject to quality control. The reliable performance of Royale Touche translates to beautiful kitchens that can remain flawless for many years.

5. 1.25 mm Thickness – Built to Last

Standard laminates are either 0.8 mm or 1.0 mm. Royale Touche offers collections in 1.25 mm, which gives its products an undeniably stronger and better resistance to impact and damage. For less durable applications, such as drawer edges and high traffic counters like shutters, where impact and friction are high, this difference in strength is pronounced.

6. Japanese Tissue Paper – Extra High-Definition Finish

Royale Touche provides finishes without any competition, with unmatched clarity and depth, using Japanese tissue paper. This is formed using tissue paper technology to create unmatched sharpness, precision of pattern repeat, and colour vibrancy for surfaces that look rich and feel sumptuous enough for premium kitchen interiors.

7. Over 700 Cycles of Abrasion Resistance Tests

Kitchens are the most actively used area, Royale Touche subjects its laminates to 700 cycles of abrasion resistance testing to ensure durability. Even with constant friction, these laminates withstand heavy use. Ideal for households where kitchens see frequent activity.

8. 100% Full Design Paper

Royale Touche stands out as it provides full design paper sheets while many brands work with partial design paper , which is fundamentally important, and overly restrict depth, distribution of colour and fading. Royale Touche laminates contain no pigments and fade and maintain their colour and pattern over time.

9. Matching Edge Bands over all Series

The best designs shouldn't be dependent on details, but perfecting every aspect of the design seems overly precise; Royale Touche delivers great detail flawlessly. These designs have matching edge bands across different laminate series that result in unparalleled professionalism and continuity across the shutters, edges, and panel pieces.

Why Top Designers Choose Royale Touche

Royale Touche is more than India’s best laminate brand , it's a design movement. Every product withstands the demands of real-world kitchens, from luxury villas to urban apartments and high-end commercial spaces. For professionals, this means peace of mind, creative freedom, and exceptional performance.

By choosing Royale Touche, designers and homeowners invest in originality, performance, and elegance, creating smart kitchens that are both beautiful and functional.