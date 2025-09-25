Ripple (XRP) & Solana (SOL) Set For Disappointing ETF Rallies, While This Crypto Is Expected To Gain 45x In 8 Weeks |

Expectations for Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds have cooled, with analysts thinking that their rallies may fall short of the market’s lofty hopes. While ETFs can drive liquidity, the scale of inflows is unlikely to trigger the kind of price surges many predict, leaving investors searching for stronger upside elsewhere. That search is increasingly leading to Little Pepe (LILPEPE) , which recently sold out presale stage 12 ahead of schedule and is now in stage 13 at $0.0022.

Based on momentum, token demand, and accelerated sellouts, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioned for potential gains exceeding 45x, offering a growth trajectory far beyond the modest ETF-driven boosts expected from XRP and SOL.

XRP and Solana ETFs May Deliver Less Than Anticipated

XRP, trading at around $3.08, and Solana, near $234, are both in focus ahead of potential ETF launches, but analysts are tempering expectations. While ETFs will bring legitimacy and broaden market access, the anticipated inflows may not be strong enough to spark the explosive rallies some investors are hoping for. XRP continues to recover from regulatory overhangs, while Solana’s network growth, though robust, may not translate into outsized ETF demand in the short term.

This combination suggests any rally tied to ETF approvals could be more muted than the dramatic breakouts seen with Bitcoin’s spot ETFs earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, projects like Little Pepe are drawing attention by outperforming forecasts with rapid sellouts and measurable ROI.

Stage 13 Ignites with $25.9M Raised

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has stormed through Stage 12 of its presale, with more than 15.9 billion tokens already purchased and $25.9 million raised. Stage 13 is now live at $0.0022 per token, up 120% from the very first round. With the listing price confirmed at $0.003, current buyers are looking at a projected 30% return, and momentum is already building toward the next price step of $0.0023.

The project runs on its own Layer 2 blockchain, engineered for meme coins. Even during heavy surges, the network stays smooth and responsive, giving both developers and traders the infrastructure they need without bottlenecks. Fair access is protected by anti-sniper safeguards that stop bots from exploiting the system, while the upcoming Meme Launchpad will make it simple for creators to deploy tokens on-chain without the usual financial or technical barriers.

Big Rewards and Growing Trust

To energize its presale, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is offering one of the largest reward programs in the sector. Ten winners will each take home $77,000 worth of tokens, while participants in Stages 12–17 are also competing for a 15 ETH prize pool: 5 ETH for the top buyer, 3 ETH for second place, 2 ETH for third, and 15 random winners who will each collect 0.5 ETH. Entry begins at just $100 along with simple social engagement, with extra actions boosting chances of winning.

Trust is reinforced through independent validation. A full CertiK audit has verified the project’s smart contracts, Freshcoins.io awarded a strong trust score, and a CoinMarketCap listing has expanded visibility. These steps strengthen credibility as demand continues to rise through the presale stages.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is proving to be a stronger bet than Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL), whose ETF rallies are likely to underwhelm compared to early hype. With $25.9M raised, 15.9B tokens sold, and Stage 13 live at $0.0022, investors are already sitting on 120% gains from the opening round. Secure your Stage 13 tokens now before the next price step.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.