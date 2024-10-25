Rahul Sachdeva's Unizportal Transforming Study Abroad For Indian Students |

For many Indian students, the journey to studying abroad can feel overwhelming. From selecting the right course and destination to understanding application requirements, each step involves careful planning and decision-making. Often, the excitement fades amid the challenges of gathering accurate information, crafting an impressive Statement of Purpose (SOP), and overcoming financial barriers, making global education seem distant and daunting without proper guidance.

Once students receive acceptance letters, they encounter another set of challenges in securing housing. Adapting to new rental norms, deciphering unfamiliar pricing, and balancing comfort with affordability can be difficult, especially when navigating a different culture. These concerns are common, affecting many of the 1.3 million Indian students studying overseas.

To address these needs, 35-year-old Rahul Sachdeva from Karnal, Haryana, founded Unizportal in 2021. Headquartered in Karnal, with offices in Canada and Dubai, Unizportal is an innovative ed-tech platform designed to streamline the study abroad process. With connections to over 1,200 universities and more than 12,000 courses globally, Unizportal bridges the gap between students’ ambitions and the realities of international education. Its user-friendly platform enables students to access counseling, upload documents, and track applications, eliminating the need for physical visits and enhancing transparency with digital records.

In addition, Everyyear, UnizPortal arranges for universities to offer $300,000 in scholarships to students in need. These scholarships help students overcome financial challenges, complete their education, and pursue their dreams. Not only does Unizportal empower students, but it also supports partner agents across India with tailored regional services. Sachdeva’s vision goes beyond building a profitable venture—Unizportal aims to make higher education more accessible while fostering growth for all stakeholders.

Recognizing the unique housing challenges that come with studying abroad, Sachdeva launched Unizhome, a mobile app that provides accommodation solutions specifically for students. Beyond its core mission, Unizhome contributes to Sachdeva’s social impact goals by allocating part of its revenue over the next two years to support the education of underprivileged girls.

Another initiative by Sachdeva, Travel X, simplifies travel logistics for students. This B2B platform connects students with travel agents, streamlining bookings and ensuring efficient travel arrangements.

Sachdeva’s path to success wasn’t easy. Coming from a middle-class family in Karnal, he encountered challenges such as intense market competition, limited funding, and minimal support. Nevertheless, through perseverance and a deep commitment to innovation in education, Sachdeva not only achieved his own goals but also set an inspiring example for others in the industry.