It’s Time To Forget About Memory Foam

Noida: If you’ve ever been out mattress shopping, you have probably heard about memory foam. It’s the most popular ingredient in a top-rated foam mattress. It is often regarded as the best innovation in the world of sleep……until now.

At Sleepwell, we believe in finding comfort in comforting others. As India's leading and most trusted mattress brand, our commitment to your well-being drives us to continually innovate and improve your sleep experience. Today, we’re thrilled to announce that our latest breakthrough in sleep technology is going to make memory foam a thing of the past.

You see, conventional memory foam becomes loose in the summer. And slightly hard during the winter season. Ordinary memory foam is not temperature-independent, thus compromising body relaxation and recovery as you sleep. Conventional memory foam, although it remembers the shape of your body, retains it a bit too long. This in turn creates a sinking feeling that makes tossing and turning in the night a little difficult. It’s like sleeping on the sand. Or worse, sleeping on dough. Feeling stuck?

Imagine sleeping on the surface of a bread loaf. Soft, bouncy, has better surface recovery, and is easy to move. That’s exactly what our latest mattress technology feels like.

Introducing the Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Mattress.

A quantum leap in sleep technology is poised to revolutionize how you experience rest and erase your memory of memory foam. With this innovation, we’ve redefined comfort and luxury, which works for all kinds of sleepers. Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Technology is lab-tested and certified by RMIT University, Australia.

What’s Pro about Pro Nexa® Technology?

Easy body movement

Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Mattress conforms to your body's shape up to 67% better than conventional memory foam. This means it provides tailored support, cradling you perfectly to enable easy body movement and enhance your comfort throughout the night while sleeping on this luxury mattress .

Superior pressure distribution

In addition to its conforming abilities, Sleepwell Pro Nexa® technology also reduces the maximum pressure on your body by up to 32% more. By evenly distributing your weight, it alleviates pressure points, reduces tossing and turning, and ensures you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Enhanced temperature regulation

Say goodbye to overheating during the night. Sleepwell Pro Nexa® technology takes heat away from your body up to 27% faster than conventional memory foam. This advanced heat management ensures that you don’t wake up feeling sweaty, and stay cool and comfortable throughout the night, every night.

Customized Thickness

Have you ever observed that your mattress gets thinner after a few years? However, it won't be an issue going forward. Our Sleepwell mattress is custom-made with a softer texture feel. Each layer is crafted to help promote a more sophisticated feel and support. That will not get pressed or thin over time.

Easy Maintenance

Our Pro Nexa® has a removable, washable cover that allows for easy care while maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. It is such a blessing for people who like to keep everything clean and organized. Now the idea of buying Nexa comfort mattresses at the best price is not so bad, right?

Easy Care

The forecast for this mattress is cold and dry. You can now enjoy stress-free maintenance since you don’t have to worry about stains. It is stain-free and easy to clean, plus, kid friendly!

Amazing Quality at an Affordable Price

Not just like the famous expensive brands, but much better mattress options with excellent quality and comfort at an affordable price!

To illustrate the remarkable difference between them, we launched a nationwide ad campaign using the creative analogy of—you guessed it right—bread versus dough Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Mattress . It features the esteemed culinary expert and renowned TV personality, Kunal Vijaykar, who, in his unique style, demonstrates the traps of memory foam and the freedom of movement offered by Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Technology.

How is Pro Nexa® Mattress different from memory foam?

Many mattresses are made from standard knitting, which later on minimizes the fluffiness of the mattress. That is why, the Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Mattress is made from the finest materials and is among the best mattresses in the store. Specifically made from European knitted fabric to bring on the aesthetics and top-level comfort.

Plus, we have the patented Pro Nexa® foam, which has top-notch recovery properties to give you the most comfortable sleep ever! Not only that, but this mattress also enhances airflow and is made of breathable material. A breathable material ensures you fall asleep faster and sleep cooler with more support.

Most of the ordinary memory foam mattresses have hard edges, which later on make the mattress sink, as many of us like to sit on the edge of our beds. But no worries, we have a great side edge in our mattress that is strong and will resist sinking.

Experience Utmost Comfort as Pro Nexa® Sleepwell Mattress ensures a smooth touch that eliminates any discomfort and offers the ultimate rest, thereby making you feel relaxed and energized in the morning.

You can get customized technology from its lofty design and strategic comfort, which lead to effortless adaptation for any biases, pushing you into comfy positions while sleeping. Plus, the material is feather soft, so you don't have to worry about anything but your sleep.

Its reliability is built to last; this mattress withstands the test of time, maintaining its shape and support for years to come. With no thinning or tear, this mattress will last very long.

Allergy sufferers can also take a breather because its inner layer is made from hypoallergenic material, making this mattress an excellent choice for those with allergies, ensuring a sleep environment that is good for their health.

With Motion Isolation, the Pro Nexa® Sleepwell Mattress absorbs movement, keeping it comfortable as well as noise-free with every toss or turn from the partner's side, which makes it achievable to sleep undisturbed through the night.

A more exceptional mattress feel and improved sleep come with the accomplished comfort of a Pro Nexa® Sleepwell Mattress. Invest in a comfortable mattress that will assure durability. You can use it outdoors at the campground for a picnic, on a road trip, or at home to take a nap or have some fun with family and friends.

What are the Health Benefits?

Our mattresses create a healthier sleep environment with a gorgeous product perfect for people with allergies and others who want to sleep safe and undisturbed.

With Personalized Comfort, the sleep surface is there at 9 degrees of firmness, and our two independent sleeping zones can be configured to match your body and your partner’s requirements. You can buy Pro Nexa® comfort mattresses at the best price.

Conclusion

As one of the best mattress brands in India and trusted by over 1.2 million happy and satisfied consumers, our mission is to provide you with the best sleep possible. With constant R&D and innovation, we strive to push the boundaries of comfort, which helps us push you into more restful slumber. The result of this endeavour is one of our best creations - the Sleepwell Pro Nexa®, one of the top-rated foam mattresses. Brand Prestige is Here to Stay, - that is why investing in a loyal brand that provides quality mattresses at reasonable prices is the perfect way to go.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.