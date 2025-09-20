India’s Spiritual Leader Leads Mega Cleanliness Drive In Gurugram | File Photo

Gurugram, India – India witnessed a remarkable act of spirituality in action when Ram Rahim head of socio-spiritual organization Dera Sacha Sauda, spearheaded one of the largest cleanliness drives in the country’s history.

Responding to the call of Haryana’s Chief Minister, Sh. Nayab Singh Saini, the Saint inspired and mobilized Over a hundred thousand volunteers within just 24 hours, leading a massive effort to transform Gurugram—India’s Millennium City—into a cleaner, healthier, and more livable space.

A Spiritual Command Turned Civic Miracle

Though the Chief Minister announced the initiative just a day prior, the response from Dera Sacha Sauda was nothing short of extraordinary. Following the guidance of their spiritual Master, volunteers traveled from far-flung areas across India - including remote and interior parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh—as well as from abroad, including countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. They all arrived with brooms, cleaning tools, and unwavering determination.

In just seven hours, over 2,800 tons of garbage, sewage, and waste were removed - an astonishing feat that left both the administration and local residents in awe.

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Baba Ram Rahim himself picked up a broom, leading by example and redefining the role of a spiritual leader in modern society. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also joined the volunteers, calling the event “a lesson in collective responsibility.”

Why Cleanliness is Spirituality

The Saint emphasized that cleanliness goes beyond aesthetics—it's a matter of health, morality, and human dignity.

“Under filth, negative thoughts and tendencies grow, which eventually manifest as crimes, diseases, and social unrest,” He explained.

He highlighted how mosquito - and fly-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and cholera not only claim lives but also significantly strain the national healthcare resources.

For him, prevention through cleanliness represents the highest form of healthcare—a teaching he has spread for decades.

Self-Funded, Selfless Service

One remarkable aspect of the campaign was that all Dera Sacha Sauda volunteers bore their own expenses. They brought their food, water, and equipment, refusing any assistance from the administration.

When asked who funds such massive mobilizations, the answer lay in the Saint’s teachings:

“If you care for God’s creation, God will care for you and your generations.”

This philosophy inspires millions of people to serve society joyfully, without expecting any reward.

A Legacy of Transforming Cities

This was not the first initiative of its kind. Since 2011, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has spearheaded 36 mega-cleanliness campaigns across India, gifting cleaner cities and raising awareness about sustainable living. His campaigns are widely acknowledged for changing public perception towards civic responsibility by integrating spirituality with active service.

Global Relevance

In an era where the world grapples with climate change, pandemics, and rising urban challenges, the Gurugram drive stands as a shining example of how faith-based leadership can solve civic issues.

Ram Rahim’s approach demonstrates that spirituality, when combined with discipline and collective effort, can deliver outcomes that governments and NGOs often struggle to achieve.

A Message Beyond Borders

The Chief Minister of Haryana expressed deep gratitude to the Saint and his followers for their unparalleled contribution. However, the true message resonated universally: cleanliness is not just a one-day campaign; it is lifelong commitment humanity owes to itself.

The Gurugram miracle serves a powerful reminder that when spirituality is combines with action, even the toughest challenges can be overcome —leaving behind not only cleaner streets but also a cleaner conscience for society.