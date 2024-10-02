Circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven Oropharyngeal Cancer - Dr Sathish Sankar | File Photo

New Delhi [India] October 2: The article discusses the role of human papillomavirus in driving oropharyngeal cancer. The critical evaluation of the published article on the use of DNA markers in plasma that helps in predicting recurrence and good therapeutic outcome.

The study which analyzed the viral DNA in blood turned out to be a very useful test for the prediction. The article discusses the choice of the cohort, method of virus estimation and the need for careful interpretation for better utility of the test.