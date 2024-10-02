 Circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven Oropharyngeal Cancer - Dr Sathish Sankar
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsCirculating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven Oropharyngeal Cancer - Dr Sathish Sankar

Circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven Oropharyngeal Cancer - Dr Sathish Sankar

The article discusses the role of human papillomavirus in driving oropharyngeal cancer. The critical evaluation of the published article on the use of DNA markers in plasma that helps in predicting recurrence and good therapeutic outcome.

PNNUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven Oropharyngeal Cancer - Dr Sathish Sankar | File Photo

New Delhi [India] October 2: The article discusses the role of human papillomavirus in driving oropharyngeal cancer. The critical evaluation of the published article on the use of DNA markers in plasma that helps in predicting recurrence and good therapeutic outcome.

Read Also
From Farming To DNA Sequencing; 5 Spectrums Of NASA's Scientific Research Conducted In Space Aiming...
article-image

The study which analyzed the viral DNA in blood turned out to be a very useful test for the prediction. The article discusses the choice of the cohort, method of virus estimation and the need for careful interpretation for better utility of the test.

link - http://micro.sdc.saveetha.com

FPJ Shorts
UP Govt To Cover Dalit Student's IIT Dhanbad Fees After Supreme Court Relief
UP Govt To Cover Dalit Student's IIT Dhanbad Fees After Supreme Court Relief
'MS Dhoni Punched A TV Screen': Harbhajan Singh Reveals Thala Lost Cool After RCB Knocked Out CSK; Video
'MS Dhoni Punched A TV Screen': Harbhajan Singh Reveals Thala Lost Cool After RCB Knocked Out CSK; Video
Chopper Which Crashed Killing 3 In Pune Was Booked By NCP For Upcoming Polls & Scheduled To Pick Party Chief Sunil Tatkare Next Day
Chopper Which Crashed Killing 3 In Pune Was Booked By NCP For Upcoming Polls & Scheduled To Pick Party Chief Sunil Tatkare Next Day
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms: Driving The Future Of Digital Finance

Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms: Driving The Future Of Digital Finance

Circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven...

Circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA In Recurrent, Metastatic HPV-Driven...

How To Prepare For NEET - Effective Tips To Get Success In The Exam

How To Prepare For NEET - Effective Tips To Get Success In The Exam