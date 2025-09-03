Celigo Strengthens Its Culture Of Community, Growth, & Empowerment |

At Celigo, fostering a strong sense of community and empowering employees to thrive both personally and professionally remains a top priority. Through a wide range of programs and initiatives, the company continues to invest in creating an inclusive, supportive, and engaging workplace where every employee feels valued, connected, and inspired. “At Celigo, our goal is to create a workplace where employees not only achieve professional success but also feel personally supported and connected,” said Manisha Dash, Head-HR, APAC, Celigo. “We believe that by investing in our people, we build the foundation for innovation, collaboration, and long-term growth.”

To build a strong sense of community, Celigo has introduced initiatives that promote collaboration, connection, and belonging. Employees actively participate in CSR programs that support local communities and causes. Regular team outings and offsite events strengthen bonds outside the office and create shared experiences, while friendly interdepartmental contests encourage collaboration and unity across the organization. Knowledge-sharing forums allow employees to exchange expertise and foster cross-functional learning, while fun and sports days, festive celebrations, and creative workshops ensure the workplace remains vibrant. The company also prioritizes wellbeing through yoga sessions, mindfulness practices, wellness workshops, and counselling services that support both mental and physical health.

Celigo emphasizes employee empowerment by providing opportunities to learn, grow, and shape their own careers. With access to workshops, online courses, certifications, and mentoring programs, employees are encouraged to strengthen their skills and pursue professional development. Regular career discussions between managers and employees help set goals and create personalized growth plans. Employees are also invited to contribute ideas and feedback through forums and committees, ensuring they have a voice in organizational decisions. Achievements are celebrated internally through innovation, performance, and teamwork awards, as well as externally through industry recognition. In addition, flexible work policies enable individuals to maintain work-life balance and manage their schedules in ways that suit them best.

Recognizing that people managers play a vital role in shaping employee experiences, Celigo has also rolled out programs to help them lead with empathy, transparency, and accountability. Regular team meetings, one-on-one check-ins, pulse surveys, and open forums ensure an open flow of communication. Training programs on mental health awareness, mentorship opportunities, and career planning resources equip managers to support their teams holistically. Leaders are also encouraged to model work-life balance, recognize team successes, and remain accessible through open-door practices.

This holistic approach spanning community engagement, career growth, wellbeing, and empowered leadership has created a culture where employees feel fulfilled, respected, and motivated to do their best work. With these initiatives, Celigo continues to strengthen its reputation as a values-driven organization, committed to creating an environment where employees can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and feel proud to be part of the journey.

Looking ahead, Celigo remains focused on deepening this culture of care and empowerment, ensuring that as the company grows, its people continue to remain at the heart of every success. By nurturing a workplace rooted in trust, collaboration, and continuous learning, Celigo is not only shaping careers but also building a strong foundation for the future of work.