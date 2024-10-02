New Delhi: Are you fascinated with the stock market and its intricacies? Does it leave you in awe, too? If yes, learn from the best stock market course on YouTube.

YouTube offers many stock market courses based on fundamentals and technicals amongst them Trading in the Zone course offered by GTF - A Stock Market Institute is the best stock market course on YouTube. To deliver high quality education and help Indians achieve financial independence, under the mission har ghar GTF Trader 2.O launched by GTF, Trading in the Zone, an advanced technical analysis course is now available for learners on YouTube which is free of cost. Don’t you find this interesting!! Know everything about the best stock market course on YouTube and what this course offers through this blog.

GTF- A Stock Market Institute

‘GTF- A Stock Market Institute’ which is located in Jaipur. Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar set up The Most Trusted Stock Market Institute GTF with their mission of helping people achieve financial dreams through the stock market. This course caters to the financial needs of each and every individual who wants to build a career out of the stock market irrespective of age, gender, profession, or even if you have zero knowledge about the stock market. Till now, the stock market institute has catered to more than 3 Lakh students who have immense faith in this institute.

After working for all these years and with the positive response from GTF family, an initiative was taken to start GTF - A Stock Market Institute, YouTube channel. The aim of this initiative was to make stock market education accessible to everyone. Under Har Ghar GTF Trader mission, the first ten classes of Trading in the Zone course were made available for free on YouTube. Constant support of GTF students has helped the channel to gain 1.26 million subscribers which has been an incredible journey.

With the help of YouTube channel, GTF aims to fulfill its mission of #HarGharGTFTrader by imparting high quality education and ensuring that each household in India has a GTF Trader, the institute now offers a full course of stock market free on youtube. In mission, Har Ghar GTF Trader 2.O, GTF offers Trading in the Zone course for free on its YouTube channel.

Trading in the Zone - Technical Analysis Course

Trading In the Zone - Technical Analysis course is the best stock market course on YouTube as it follows a demand and supply approach. The course doesn’t just skim the surface but it covers macro aspects of the economy with a broader perspective to research the stock market. Through this course, investors can identify the footprints of institutions by the demand and supply zones of the stock. GTF claims that once you complete the course, you will not need any further courses in the stock market. The key topics from the course include:

1. Demand and Supply Zones

2. Moving Averages

3. Top Down Approach

4. Multiple Time Frame Analysis

5. Sector Support

6. Gap Theory

7. Risk Management

Apart from this, the USP of this course is the exploration of market psychology. Individuals can learn to develop a strong mindset and stay protected from market manipulation as well as news based trading. Everything is covered in the complete course of 20 sessions with detailed information and chart analysis.

After these 20 sessions, you’ll gain a good understanding of price action, scanning stocks in the live market, trend analysis, risk management, market traps, trading indicators, conventional patterns v/s demand and supply theory, etc. You will experience a great journey from being a novice trader to a professional trader.

Each and every class on YouTube is explained in a clear, concise, and engaging manner through visual aids like charts and graphs with efficient use of real life examples. Students can have access to high quality stock market education through the Trading in the Zone course on YouTube free of cost. Not only this, you can download GTF certificate, checklist and notes from GTF’s application.

FAQs

Which is the Best Stock Market Course on YouTube?

Trading in the Zone course offered by GTF - A Stock Market Institute is one of the best stock market courses on YouTube.

Which is the best YouTube channel to learn about the stock market?

GTF - A Stock Market Institute offers Trading in the Zone - advanced technical analysis course which makes it the best YouTube channel to learn about the stock market.

How to clear my doubts related to the stock market?

If you come across any doubts related to the stock market or Trading in the Zone course, you can freely ask your doubts in the comments section of GTFs YouTube channel where mentors will guide you.