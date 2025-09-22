Before You Eat, Pop A Pistachio: Dr V Mohan On A Simple Habit To Beat Diabetes

Dr. V. Mohan | File Photo

Dr. V. Mohan, one of India’s foremost diabetologists and researchers, sheds light on insights from a landmark clinical trial led by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), supported by the American Pistachio Growers (APG). Published in the Journal of Nutrition, the study reveals how consuming pistachios before meals can significantly improve metabolic health in individuals with prediabetes. With diabetes cases rising rapidly in India, this discovery offers a simple and practical dietary habit that could make a big difference.

Why Pistachios?

While various nuts such as almonds, cashews, and walnuts have long been studied for their health benefits, pistachios were relatively unexplored in the context of prediabetes. Recognizing this gap, researchers conducted a controlled study on 120 individuals with prediabetes—60 were given pistachios daily while 60 formed the control group. Unlike those with diabetes, individuals with prediabetes usually do not take medications, making it easier to track the direct impact of diet. The results? Pistachios emerged as a powerful ally in improving insulin sensitivity, managing blood sugar, and promoting overall metabolic health.

Pistachios and Intermittent Fasting:

One of the common concerns among urban Indians today is overeating after long fasting periods, especially during intermittent fasting. Pistachios can play a crucial role here. Taken an hour or two before breaking the fast, a handful of pistachios helps curb excessive hunger, prevents overeating, and balances carbohydrate-heavy meals. The study specifically placed pistachios before breakfast and dinner to maximize benefits.

Lifestyle Changes That Work Alongside Pistachio Intake:

While pistachios are nutrient-rich and beneficial on their own, they deliver the best results when paired with healthy lifestyle changes. A balanced diet that reduces excess calories and carbohydrates while increasing protein and fiber is essential, and pistachios naturally support this requirement as they are rich in plant protein and dietary fiber. Regular exercise, including both aerobic activities like walking, cycling, or swimming, along with resistance training, further strengthens overall health. Equally important is getting adequate sleep of 6–8 hours daily to maintain proper metabolic balance. Managing stress through mindfulness, yoga, or relaxation techniques is also crucial, as stress is a known trigger for diabetes. Together, these practices amplify the preventive and health-promoting benefits of pistachios in diabetes management.

Nutritional Powerhouse:

Pistachios check all the boxes when it comes to ideal nutrition. They are rich in healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that support heart and metabolic health, while also being a strong source of plant-based protein that helps manage appetite and build satiety. In addition, their fiber content promotes digestive health and keeps hunger in check. This perfect balance of fat, protein, and fiber makes pistachios a smart snack choice that supports weight management while reducing the risk of overeating.

Will Pistachios Make You Gain Weight?

A common worry is that nuts are high in calories. However, studies show that when eaten in moderation—about a fistful a day—pistachios do not cause weight gain. In fact, because they are filling, they help prevent overeating at subsequent meals. Portion control is key, and nuts should be consumed plain, unsalted, and without added oils to maximize health benefits.

Global Collaborations in Nutrition Research

The pistachio study is a result of strong international collaboration, involving researchers from India, Spain, and Harvard University. Such partnerships strengthen study designs, secure funding, and ensure credibility in publishing findings in leading scientific journals. These collaborations also help integrate global insights into India’s growing health challenges.

How to Add Pistachios to Your Daily Diet

The simplest way to enjoy pistachios is raw and unsalted. Mild roasting is acceptable, but avoid heavily salted or processed versions. They can also be added to cereals, curries, rice dishes, or enjoyed as a standalone snack. Swapping evening fried snacks with pistachios can significantly improve dietary quality.

Toward Official Dietary Guidelines

Pistachios are already finding their way into dietary recommendations for prediabetes and diabetes prevention in India. Within the “plate concept” of nutrition, alongside vegetables, fruits, and seeds, nuts like pistachios are increasingly recognized as an essential component of a healthy diet.