 Ashoka Thackur’s Latest Release, 'Badi Hi Mushqil Se,' Celebrates Love, Emotions, And Dreams, It Was Produced By His Sister, Nisha K Thakur, Under The Desi Tadka Music Banner
Known for his diverse screen presence, Ashoka has appeared in 25 music videos and songs, with several already released and more on the way. He has three upcoming songs with Zee Music and is also working on projects with T-Series and other major music labels.

Friday, September 19, 2025
Mumbai: Actor Ashoka Thackur has once again captured the audience’s attention with his new romantic ballad, “Badi Hi Mushqil Se.” His sister Nisha K Thakur produced it under Desi Tadka Music. The song features Donal Bisht and Ashoka Thackur, while the singer and composer is Oye Kunal. The soulful track, along with Ashoka’s heartfelt performance, is already resonating with music lovers.

Known for his diverse screen presence, Ashoka has appeared in 25 music videos and songs, with several already released and more on the way. He has three upcoming songs with Zee Music and is also working on projects with T-Series and other major music labels. His film journey includes roles in Rangeela 2, What’s Up 3, Le Man 4, The Last Romeo, and Raja Ki Rani, showing his growth as a versatile artist.

Yash Hake, CEO of Desi Tadka Music, said, “At Desi Tadka Music, our goal has always been to share music that entertains and connects deeply with emotions. Badi Hi Mushqil Se is a beautiful example of this, and we’re proud to showcase Ashoka Thackur’s talent. We believe this song will touch hearts and stay with listeners for a long time.”

Talking about the song, Ashoka Thackur shared, “Badi Hi Mushqil Se is an emotional project for me because it reflects a love story that everyone can relate to. I’m grateful for the overwhelming response, and the fact that my sister produced it makes it even more special. It feels like a dream we created together.”

Producer Nisha K Thakur added, “When we released Badi Hi Mushqil Se, I was nervous but excited. The love and support we’ve received so far is truly heartwarming. Watching Ashoka grow as an actor and seeing audiences connect to this project has been a proud moment for me, both as a sister and a producer.”

With more big releases coming up with major music labels, Ashoka Thackur is quickly becoming one of the most promising young faces in Indian music and cinema.

Watch the song here: https://youtu.be/Q7YeDDIiILg?si=uS3SqXwCavnuoY1h

