Arun Singh Tanwar & Sooraj Singh Gurjar - India's No. 1 Stock Market Trainers

New Delhi: The stock market is not a book that can be finished in a day or two. Instead, it is a library with countless books. The more you read the more you get fascinated. The never-ending learning of stock market is what makes it the actual pool of money. However, learning can only happen under a guiding light.

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar are referred to as the guiding light by the stock market enthusiasts. Be it someone who wants to be a part-time trader or one who wants to pursue full-time trading, Sooraj and Arun have guided them all.

India’s No.1 Stock Market Trainer

The tag of being the number one in one of the most difficult domains of teaching never comes on the silk route. One has to be determined, hardworking, and exceptionally well in their field to gain this tag. Arun and Sooraj have worked tirelessly to educate students and help them pave the path to their dream careers.

They started their institute, Get Together Finance with an unwavering dream of making India financially independent. They have a shared belief that our country can only progress if earning, investment, and savings go hand in hand. Sadly, here in India, people are taught at every point how to earn, but very few are taught how and where to invest and let your hard-earned money work for you.

With their self-made and exceptional theory, based on the simple principle of economics, demand and supply theory, Arun and Sooraj are helping students achieve their dreams. That is why they are the best stock market mentors in india .

Get Together Finance- India’s Most Trusted Stock Market Institute

Get Together Finance (GTF) was started with the vision to empower and educate people about financial independence. The art of managing money and bringing the best out of it with the help of stock market opportunities.

The best thing about the course offered by GTF is that they help their students start their journey from the start. Irrespective of the educational background students belong to, they are taught everything from the beginning in a way that it is easier to become a trader with every new step. According to a survey conducted among 25000 students,

GTF is The Best Stock Market Institute in India .

Arun and Sooraj always focus on making students learn the power of technical analysis and bring them out of the loop of following news and stuck in the institutional pump and dump.

The technical analysis focuses on the candlestick structure to the 360-degree candlestick chart analysis with multiple technical tools and strategies.

Live Classes by Sooraj And Arun Sir

GTF offers two comprehensive live courses:

Trading in the Zone: Equity Analysis course: Baked on the exclusive demand and supply theory, this course equips students with the knowledge and art of stock market trading. Different types of trading strategies, positions, swing, intraday, or long-term trading strategies, everything is covered in this course.

GTF Options Course: Options Trading Course by GTF is not here to lure students with the quick gains strategy. Instead, it is only offered to students who’ve had enough experience in the market and have already done the Trading in the Zone course. This authenticity helps in refining the knowledge of GTF students and keeps them grounded with every type of strategy and knowledge of the market.

Benefits for GTF Students

GTF is not a company led by business owners, instead, it is an institute led by pro traders who are leaders for the coming ones, Arun and Sooraj. They do not just focus on giving the knowledge to students in live classes, instead, they try their level best to help students throughout the trading journey.

Several benefits are awarded to students after enrolling in the course:

Lifetime Mentorship Support: Arun and Sooraj believe not only in spreading knowledge but also in retaining knowledge. There are many times a trader gets stuck in their life in complex trade situations, sometimes their mental health takes a toll on them, etc. In these situations, they need mentors, GTF offers lifetime mentorship support to every student, which helps students excel in trading.

Premium programs: There are certain premium programs offered by GTF like Trading in the Zone 2.0 and Trading in the Zone 2.0 extended, these programs are led by Arun and Sooraj personally and they share current market opportunities and their market overview time to time to help traders in being progressive in the market.

At Last

Finally, Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar have founded Get Together Finance (GTF) as India's premier stock market training institute. Their commitment to providing students with real, actionable knowledge has made them the best stock market trainers in the country. With a focus on technical analysis, lifetime mentoring, and personalized coaching, GTF continues to pioneer the road for prospective traders, assisting them in achieving financial independence and success.

