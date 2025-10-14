AM Realty Sets To Build India’s Largest Wellness Township Aranyam Estate Of 400 Acres In Goa Region

The 400-acre project blends wellness, ecology, and luxury living; set to redefine India’s real estate narrative around health and conscious living | File Photo

Panaji, 7th October 2025: In what is being touted as the largest wellness township in India, AM Realty has announced the launch of Aranyam Estates, spanning 400 acres in the pristine Konkan region of Goa. Conceptualized as a world-class wellness township with an estimated development value of nearly ₹2500 crore, the project aims to set new benchmarks in design, sustainability, and lifestyle. It will also create hundreds of job opportunities while offering investors an exceptional chance to earn high returns on their investments.

With yoga and meditation grounds, Ayurveda and naturopathy institutes, longevity hospitals, organic farms, healing gardens, cycling avenues, and spiritual centres forming the core of the township, Aranyam Estate’s design philosophy reads like a living ecosystem. Nearly 40% of the estate will remain under green cover, reflecting an unwavering commitment to ecological balance and sustainability.

AM Realty Solutions (AMRS) was co-founded by Amit Monga, Khushal Chopra, Kamal Bhatnagar, and Mitul Sethi. AM is India’s Leading Developer in Identifying and Building Primary Real Estate Markets — with 12+ years of experience, a team of 150+ professionals, 2.5 crore sq. ft. delivered, 20,000+ happy clients, and a proven track record of delivering minimum 100% returns in just 5 years — bringing trust and transparency through technology.

“Most wellness townships stop at clubhouses and swimming pools instead of focusing on true wellness and conscious living,” said Khushal Chopra, Founder and CEO, AM Realty. “Aranyam Estate aims to change this narrative. India is uniquely positioned to lead this wave. As the birthplace of Ayurveda and yoga, the country attracts millions of international travellers seeking holistic healing each year. Strategically, the project also mirrors India’s national wellness agenda. The Fit India Movement inspires Aranyam Estate’s cycling boulevards and active design, the AYUSH Mission finds reflection in its Ayurveda clinics and herbal gardens, and the Vedic Tourism vision echoes in its meditation domes, satsang halls, and cultural learning spaces.”

The wellness real estate and tourism segment is expanding rapidly. In 2024 alone, 1.17 million foreign tourists visited India for medical and wellness treatments[1]. The global wellness tourism market, valued at nearly USD 1 trillion, is projected to cross USD 2 trillion by 2030[2], while the wellness retreat segment, valued at USD 225 billion, is growing at around 10% annually[3].

From an investment perspective, the Goa–Konkan corridor has emerged as one of India’s most promising real estate frontiers. Goa’s premium property market is recording strong double-digit growth, with capital values in several micro-markets rising over 66% year-on-year[4]. With tourist arrivals up more than 10% in Q1 2025, the demand for high-end vacation homes and wellness-focused estates continues to surge[5]. The newly operational Mopa International Airport has also transformed the region’s connectivity, unlocking previously remote parcels and converting them into high-potential investment zones that combine leisure appeal with long-term appreciation.

Aranyam Estate is expected to be constructed in two phases, phase 1 to be completed within the next 2-3 years. However, buyers are expected to receive possession from 2026 onwards.