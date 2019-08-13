Latest News

Latest News! 48 people lost their lives 12 people missing, due to floods in the state

By FPJ Bureau

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway

After the aircraft detected serious error & pilot decided to abort the take-off. Passengers were de-boarded. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also on-board the flight

Source: ANI

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: An elderly couple fight off two armed robbers.

Who barged into the entrance of their house & tried to strangle the man, in Tirunelveli. The incident took place on the night of August 11.

Source: ANI

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha Lodhi of corruption Source: ANI

Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Source: ANI

Defence PRO on #MaharashtraFloods: Deinduction of some of the teams have started.

Most are now involved in distributing relief material&medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur & Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages

Source: ANI

Odisha: Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section

Due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes.

Source: ANI

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals

Source: ANI

Maharashtra: Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43.

3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people.

Source: ANI

Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting to be held today at 11:00 am, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Source: ANI

Shivamogga: Karnatakafgf CM BS Yediyurappa today visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk 

Where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land. #KarnatakaFloods

Source: ANI

85 people have died in 14 districts of #Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing Source: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram

He will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today

Source: ANI

#KarnatakaFloods: 48 people have lost their lives and 12 people are missing, due to floods in the state Source: ANI

