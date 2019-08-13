Latest News! 48 people lost their lives 12 people missing, due to floods in the state

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway
After the aircraft detected serious error & pilot decided to abort the take-off. Passengers were de-boarded. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also on-board the flight
Source: ANI
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: An elderly couple fight off two armed robbers.
Who barged into the entrance of their house & tried to strangle the man, in Tirunelveli. The incident took place on the night of August 11.
Source: ANI
Defence PRO on #MaharashtraFloods: Deinduction of some of the teams have started.
Most are now involved in distributing relief material&medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur & Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages
Source: ANI
Odisha: Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section
Due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes.
Source: ANI
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
Continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals
Source: ANI
Maharashtra: Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43.
3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people.
Source: ANI
Shivamogga: Karnatakafgf CM BS Yediyurappa today visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk
Where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land. #KarnatakaFloods
Source: ANI
85 people have died in 14 districts of #Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing Source: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram
He will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today
Source: ANI
#KarnatakaFloods: 48 people have lost their lives and 12 people are missing, due to floods in the state Source: ANI
