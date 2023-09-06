Youth Scolded By Girl’s Mother Ends Life | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. He also made a video of his suicide. It is said that he took such an extreme step over his love affair with a girl. However, the police are investigating the case.

Investigating officer ASI Zahiruddin Sheikh said that the deceased has been identified as Vijay Bania, 22, a resident of Shrikrishna Colony near District Hospital. He was found hanging in his room by his family members around 6 am and they took him to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

When the family members checked his phone they found a video of his suicide. Later, the video was given to the police for the investigation into the case.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vijay was employed at an apparel shop in the Rajwada area. His engagement was fixed with a girl of the area. On Monday, he and the girl had gone somewhere and the girl's sister informed her mother about the same. When they returned home, the girl's mother scolded Vijay and told him not to roam with her daughter before their marriage.

After that he reached home and went to his room and hanged himself from the ceiling on Tuesday morning. The police are taking the statements of his parents and the girl to know the exact reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a nursing student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Khajrana area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Sameer. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for his suicide.

