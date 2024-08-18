Youth Loses Life After His Bike Rammed Into Dividers In Indore | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old student, who had recently completed BBA, was tragically killed in an accident on Saturday. His bike rammed into dividers near Musakhedi Square, and he died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sharma, a resident of Barwani. He has recently completed his studies from Maharaja Ranjit Singh College of Professional Sciences and had secured a job at Bajaj Finance.

Construction going on at Musakhedi square

According to information, Akshay came to the city to collect his marksheet to submit at his workplace. While he was returning with his friend, he met with an accident near Musakhedi Square around 11:30 pm on Saturday night.

As road construction work was ongoing, the concerned authorities had placed concrete dividers on the road to divert traffic, while Akshay's bike got rammed into the dividers killing him on the spot.

The case was registered in Azad Nagar police station's jurisdiction late on Saturday night.

Family alleges low visibility due to darkness

The family members told the police that he has been living at a friend's place on BholaRam Ustad Marg. He came to collect his degree and was scheduled to return to Barwani on Sunday.

The family members also alleged that the divider was not visible due to the darkness on the road. The streetlights were not functioning, and no radium was placed on the divider to alert commuters.