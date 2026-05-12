'You Can Only Visit When Divine Summons Arrive...' Bollywood Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday morning attended Bhasma aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. She was joined by her close friend and producer Pragya Kapoor.

After offering prayers at the sacred place, Tamannaah also spoke to ANI, sharing her experience of participating in the devotional rituals.

"One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the 'Bhasma Aarti', it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy alongside everyone else. It is an incredibly energising and invigorating experience; simply sitting there and absorbing that atmosphere is, in itself, a privilege of immense magnitude," she said.

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Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Vvan'.

The film will debut in theatres on August 28.

While sharing the release date, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a month ago, wrote, "Ektaa R Kapoor-TVF join forces: Sidharth Malhotra - Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Vvan' release date locked. 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan] is the release date of #Vvan, a folklore-driven thriller."

According to a press release shared by the makers, 'Vvan' is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations.

Earlier, a BTS picture from the sets of Vvan was shared by the makers, which gave fans a sneak peek into the cute chemistry between Sidharth and Tamannaah. In the image, Tamannaah can be seen blushing while sitting on a scooter, as Sidharth looks at her affectionately. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever