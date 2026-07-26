World Champion Bodybuilder Vandana Thakur Shares Journey, Inspired By Students’ Spirit In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World Women's Bodybuilding Championship gold medallist Vandana Thakur visited Indore to share her journey of discipline and determination with students, but her interaction at the Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy left her impressed by the confidence, curiosity and commitment of the young learners.

“The students' discipline, curiosity and enthusiasm to learn impressed me. I came here to share my journey, but I am leaving with memories of their determination and confidence,” Thakur said.

Thakur said she had come to encourage the students through her experiences, but their approach towards learning and growth gave her a different perspective.

“I was impressed by the discipline followed by the students and their efforts to learn and make the most of every opportunity available to them,” she said.

During the session, Thakur spoke about the role of education, fitness and discipline in achieving goals. She advised students to maintain timely meals, follow a proper sleep routine and spend at least 30 minutes daily on exercise.

“Regular practice and consistency help individuals move closer to their goals,” she said.

The interaction became engaging as students asked Thakur about her training, daily routine and the motivation behind representing India at international competitions.

Responding to their questions, she said success was the result of patience, hard work and dedication.

Thakur said her first interaction with deaf students was a memorable experience. She appreciated their confidence and the way they expressed their thoughts during the session.

A special moment came when Anjali Chauhan, a Class 12 student, and Manju Kumari, a Class 10 student, presented Thakur with a sketch they had made.

Through sign language, expressions and their artwork, the students conveyed their admiration and happiness at meeting the champion.

“The love and respect shown by the students touched me. Their confidence, discipline and enthusiasm reminded me that determination has no limits,” Thakur said.

The students used their own way of communication to share their feelings with Thakur, creating an exchange that went beyond words.

Thakur was accompanied by her trainer Geetanjali. Monica Punjabi, Amita Marathe and Murlidhar Dhamani coordinated the programme.