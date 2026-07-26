Looking For A Quick Monsoon Escape? See How MP's Wanchoo Point Turns Into Lush Green Paradise During The Rains | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you're looking to escape the city's hustle without travelling too far, Wanchoo Point is one of the viewpoints near Indore that has become a favourite among nature lovers, bikers and photography enthusiasts.

Located on the scenic Mhow–Mandleshwar route, the viewpoint offers panoramic views of lush green valleys and scenic hill roads, especially during the monsoon season.

Wanchoo Point is located near Mhow, approximately 50 km from Indore, making it an ideal destination for a short road trip or weekend getaway.

Best time to visit is July to September

While the monsoon begins in July and peaks through August, September is often considered the best time to visit as the hills remain lush green, the weather is pleasant, and the skies are generally clearer after the rains.

Located just 50 km from Indore near Mhow, Wanchoo Point transforms into a picture-perfect destination as the monsoon arrives.

How?

During the monsoon, Wanchoo Point undergoes a dramatic transformation. The dry brown hills turn lush green, clouds drift over the valleys, mist blankets the surrounding landscape, and the cool breeze adds to the refreshing atmosphere.

Seasonal streams begin to flow, the forests look denser, and the viewpoint offers breathtaking views that attract nature lovers, photographers, and road-trip enthusiasts.

If you're looking to escape the city's traffic, breathe fresh air, or simply enjoy a peaceful morning surrounded by nature, this hidden gem is worth the drive.

Things to do

It's also an ideal spot for photography, short treks, scenic bike rides, or just sipping hot chai while watching clouds drift over the valleys.

With the rains making the landscape greener than ever, now is the best time to experience Wanchoo Point at its most beautiful.

Just remember to drive cautiously, as the roads can be slippery during heavy showers.