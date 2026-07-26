Guest Teachers Get 10-Day Leave Boost During The Academic Session In Madhya Pradesh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten casual leave days will be provided to guest teachers during the academic session, following a state decision designed to accommodate operational convenience.

Under the updated provisions, educators gain eligibility for one day of casual leave upon joining assigned posts, with an additional day accumulating after every 30 days of completed service. Staff members can utilise a maximum of three casual leave days at a time from their total accumulated balance during the session.

Officials stated that initiatives continue to protect educator welfare and enhance workplace conditions, with instructions already issued to administrative branches to release the necessary implementation orders.

The policy directly impacts approximately 90,000 active guest teachers serving across government schools throughout Madhya Pradesh under the education administration.

Specific official breakdowns tracking exact headcounts down to individual districts remain fluid. Because placements shift routinely based on local school vacancies, academic session requirements and online registrations, tallies are managed dynamically through the state's Guest Faculty Management System portal.

Within Indore district, an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 active guest teachers work across urban and rural government schools, representing a proportional share of the statewide pool. Local figures continue to fluctuate throughout the academic year based on seasonal vacancies and portal updates managed through the regional educational framework.