World Car Free Day: MP HC Indore Bench Issues Notice For Staff To Use Public Transport On Friday | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice for all its staff asking them to use alternative modes of transport instead of cars on the occasion of World Car Free Day to be observed on Friday.

All the judges, advocates and members of Distrcit Bar Association have been asked to support the campaign by refraining from using cars.

Notice asks to use two wheelers

“This is for general information that ‘ World Car Free Day’ shall be observed on 22-09-2023 (Friday) for the purpose of environmental improvement by the State Government and all concerned are requested to co- operate in No Car Day campaign in District Indore also by using two wheelers/cycles/public transport in place of cars on 22-09-2023 (Friday),” the notice read.

IMC leaving no stone unturned

Notably, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and traffic department are going to leave no stone unturned to make ‘No Car Day’ a success. IMC and the traffic department had called for a No Car Day on September 22, which happens to be World Car Free Day. In this regard, the Mayor also held a meeting at the city bus office on Monday.

Additional municipal commissioner Manoj Pathak, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma and others were present at the meeting.

