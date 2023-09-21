"Real Culprit Is You ": Kamal Nath Takes On CM Shivraj Over Student Protest

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the assembly elections slated to be held later in the year in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath took on the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the student protest over the exams and results.

Jabalpur Nursing students protest

On Wednesday in Jabalpur, Nursing students staged a protest alleging absence of examinations for the last 3 years. As protests intensified Police were forced to use water cannons to disperse the Protestors. A large police force was then deployed in the area to ensure peace.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath took to X and said "The corruption of Shivraj government has snatched away both the present and future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh. First, the Shivraj government committed large-scale corruption in granting recognition, appointment of faculty, admission and degrees in nursing colleges and now it is torturing the students demanding justice. Yesterday, students of nursing colleges from across the state demonstrated in Jabalpur. Shivraj government has exposed its dictatorial face by using water cannon on nursing students protesting for their rights." Kamal Nath further accused CM Shivraj of giving recognition to fake colleges that led to nursing scams in the state.

"I want to ask Shivraj ji, whether the complainant or the culprit should be punished. The real culprit is you. The students on whom you are firing water cannon are the victims. You gave recognition to fake colleges and that led to nursing scam. Due to the absence of examinations for 3 years, students are getting worried and struggling for their future. Students of Madhya Pradesh are asking you what punishment should be given to you for this crime", Kamal Nath said.

"Shivraj ji, remember the injustice and corruption you have done to these students, the people of Madhya Pradesh will give the answer very soon," he added.

Read Also PM Modi To Visit Bhopal On September 25

Several BJP leaders joined Congress

Meanwhile, ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including a former member of parliament (MP) of the BJP from Balaghat Bodh Singh Bhagat joined the Congress party along with their supporters on Wednesday.

These leaders took the membership of the Congress in the presence of state Congress chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath at the state Congress office in Bhopal.

The leaders who joined the congress party include Bodh Singh Bhagat from Balaghat, Dilip Singh from Rewa, Rajesh Patel and Sumit Choubey from Budni and Prabhat Joshi, Dr Bhim Singh Patel and Chandrashekhar Patel from Vidisha along with their supporters.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Read Also How Will You Benefit If Shivraj Retains His Chair As Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)