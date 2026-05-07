Work Begins To Increase Depth Of Indore's Pipliya Pala Lake To Tackle Water Shortage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inaugurated the deepening work of the Pipliya Pala lake in Indore on Thursday. The initiative comes in response to continuously depleting groundwater levels and rising water demands in the city, the Municipal Corporation has taken this significant step towards water conservation.

According to the Municipal Corporation, the primary goal of this project is to significantly enhance the lake's water storage capacity. This initiative is expected to prove crucial in improving groundwater levels in surrounding areas and maintaining ecological balance.

Singhal emphasized that the conservation and rejuvenation of the city's lakes, water bodies, and natural structures are essential to ensure water availability for future generations. He added that the deepening of the Pipliya Pala lake would foster the development of a green environment and promote environmental conservation. It is envisioned to serve as the city's "water bank."

The campaign is being carried out with active participation from social and voluntary organisations, including Bharatiya Jain Sangathan Indore Umang and Jain Engineers Society.

Officials said such community-driven initiatives not only accelerate development work but also spread awareness about environmental conservation. Representatives of the participating organisations urged citizens to take responsibility for protecting water resources and maintaining cleanliness.

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Corporation Takes Strict action on Sanitation

On Thursday morning, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an inspection of the sanitation arrangements across various residential and commercial zones of the city. During the inspection, the Commissioner first visited the Community Toilet and Public Toilet (CTPT) facility located behind Government School No. 15, near Malhar Ashram on Tilak Path (under Zone No. 3). Here, he issued directives to officials to improve sanitation standards, undertake necessary maintenance work immediately, and ensure regular cleaning of the premises.

He also reviewed the condition of old and unused municipal vehicles at the corporation’s parking facility and instructed authorities to take appropriate action. Special attention was given to cleanliness in market areas, including fish markets and busy commercial zones, with directions issued for daily waste collection and improved sanitation to ensure a clean environment for residents.