Water Crisis Resurfaces In MP's Barwani Block, High Court Seeks State Response | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday took note of recurring drinking water shortages in parts of Barwani district, directing the state government to provide an update on the situation in Pati block.

A division bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated through a letter petition by advocate Manish Vijayvargiya regarding lack of potable water in rural areas.

During the hearing, the state informed the court that, in compliance with earlier orders, a high-level meeting led by the Chief Secretary had been held with commissioners and district collectors across Madhya Pradesh. The meeting resulted in directives for water conservation and revival of reservoirs, with a deadline set for June 30.

However, the petitioner’s counsel raised fresh concerns, stating that while the drinking water crisis in village Chikalkuawadi of Pati block, Barwani was temporarily addressed, the shortage has resurfaced and spread across the entire block.

Taking the submission seriously, the bench directed the state counsel to obtain detailed instructions on the current ground situation and the steps being taken to ensure availability of potable water to residents of Pati.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 4, with the court expecting a comprehensive response from the state authorities.