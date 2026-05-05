Woman Shot At By Five Bike-Borne Miscreants - Old Rivalry Motive Behind Incident In Susner | AI-Generated

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified bike-borne assailants shot and critically injured a 50-year-old woman in broad daylight under Susner police station limits on Tuesday.

Dhapu Bai, a resident of Magariya village, was returning home from Susner with her son Vishnu Gurjar when the incident occurred. Near a deserted stretch between Magispur and Ramgarh, around five attackers on two motorcycles intercepted them and opened fire.

Dhapu Bai sustained a bullet injury and collapsed on the spot, while Gurjar escaped unhurt. Passersby and locals rushed to the scene and shifted her to Susner Civil Hospital. Doctors provided primary treatment and later referred her to the district hospital due to her critical condition.

Station House Officer Akshay Singh and other police officials reached the hospital and recorded her statement. CSP Motilal Kushwah inspected the crime scene and directed teams to collect evidence.

Preliminary investigation suggests an old rivalry as the motive, linked to an earlier dispute over fishing rights at the Kitkhedi dam. Police launched a manhunt and formed special teams to arrest the suspects.