Hira Nagar Police Arrested Two Youths With Drugs Following Inputs From Police’s Mohalla Meeting In Indore | Rpresenative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nagar police arrested two youths on Monday for their alleged involvement in drug consumption and trafficking. The arrests were made based on intelligence gathered during a 'mohalla meeting' organised by the police.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh stated that the mohalla meeting was conducted to build community trust and encourage citizens to share information regarding illegal activities.

During the session, police assured informants of complete confidentiality, which led to a crucial tip-off about a man named Lokesh. Acting on this lead, police apprehended Lokesh while he was allegedly consuming narcotics.

During interrogation, Lokesh revealed that he procured the drugs from a supplier named Pawan, who was reportedly active in the area. Following this input, police conducted a raid in the Chhoti Bhamori area and arrested Pawan.

A search of Pawan’s possession led to the recovery of approximately 7.5 grams of illegal drugs.

Police noted that the accused typically supplied narcotics in small packets, specifically targeting the local youth. Officials highlighted that the successful operation underscores the importance of community-police cooperation in curbing drug-related crimes. Further investigation is underway to dismantle the wider network and identify potential accomplices.