Woman Raped In Changing Room Of Apparel Showroom, Accused Made Physical Relations Promising To Marry Her, Arrested 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in the changing room of an apparel showroom in TI Mall, police said on Sunday. The woman alleged that the accused made physical relations with her on the promise of marriage and later he refused to marry her.

The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway into the case. According to the Tukoganj police station in charge, the woman has lodged a complaint that she and the accused named Chinmay were employed in the same apparel showroom.

The woman befriended the accused when he had promised her to marry her two years ago. A few days ago, he made physical relations in the changing room of the showroom promising to marry her and later refused to marry her.

The accused also threatened the woman of dire consequences. A case under various sections has been registered against the accused and he was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.

Man molests girl, thrashes sister and aunty

Chandan Nagar police registered a case against a man for molesting a girl and damaging her television when she resisted his objectionable moves. The accused also thrashed her younger sister and aunty when they tried to intervene.

According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was alone at home when the accused named Vijay entered her house and held her hand with bad intentions.

When she resisted, the accused damaged the TV with a stick and thrashed the girl and also thrashed her younger sister and aunt who were at the neighbour’s house and rushed home on hearing her cries for help and fled the scene.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)