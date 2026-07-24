Woman Killed, 10 Injured As Truck Rams Into Pilgrims’ Car Returning From Omkareshwar

Woman Killed, 10 Injured As Truck Rams Pilgrims’ Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed and 10 others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car carrying pilgrims in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred in front of the Indira Sagar Dam near Jagmurti Setu.

The victims, a family from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, were on a religious trip and had stopped near the dam to capture pictures and videos of the scenic location.

While some family members were taking selfies and clicking photographs, the truck lost control and crashed into their vehicle.

The impact left the Tavera badly damaged. The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and was rescued after locals broke open the door. The injured passengers were immediately rushed to hospital.

A 13-year-old girl, Aarohi Gupta, was seen crying and pleading for help after the accident. She told people at the spot, “We were sitting in the car and taking photographs when the truck hit us from behind. Please save my brother and my mother, they are badly injured.”

According to reports, the family had earlier visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. After offering prayers there, they travelled to Omkareshwar for Narmada river rituals and darshan. They were heading towards Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore when they stopped near the Indira Sagar Dam.

Following the accident, Narmada police and local residents reached the spot and began rescue operations.

All injured passengers were taken to the Indira Sagar Dam hospital, where some were later referred to the district hospital in Khandwa due to their condition.

The injured have been identified as Sanjay Pratap Gupta (46), Kanhaiyalal Gupta (51), Mamta Devi (42), Reena Devi (38), Amit, Tulika (13), Aarohi (13), Garima (10), Ishan (8), Kalawati (65), and vehicle driver Mukesh.

The deceased woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination at the Khandwa district hospital.

During the preliminary investigation, the truck driver told police that the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing him to lose control.

Police have seized both vehicles, the Tavera (registration number MP-13-DI-9998) and the fly ash truck (MP-09-GF-4843), and an investigation is underway.