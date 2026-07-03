Five MP Labourers Among Seven Killed In Karnataka Quarry Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven migrant labourers, including five from Madhya Pradesh, were killed when a massive granite rock dislodged from the top of a quarry and fell on them in Bengaluru Urban district on Thursday, police said.

Earlier, police sources had said that the majority of the victims hailed from Bihar, but later clarified that they were from Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range, S Girish, told the media that seven people were killed, five were injured and four others working at the site escaped unhurt in the accident, which occurred at Madapattana in Bengaluru Urban district, near the border with Bengaluru South district.

An official from the Mines and Geology Department, Rangappa, said the quarry owner had agreed to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured. The families of those killed will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 5 lakh each, he added.

Labour Department Secretary Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran said the department had received information about the accident in Karnataka in which workers from Madhya Pradesh were suspected to be involved.

"The Labour Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh is in touch with his counterpart in Karnataka and is coordinating the necessary action," he said.