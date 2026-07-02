VIDEO Shows Masked Men Inside Ex-Judge Giribala Singh's Home In Bhopal; CBI Opposes Her Plea To Record Statement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV video from the house of former judge Giribala Singh in Baghmugalia Extension, Bhopal, has surfaced, showing masked men breaking into the house on June 28.

The former judge has been in jail since the body of former model Twisha was found at the house on May 12.

The CCTV footage shows the masked men entering the first-floor bedroom of Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, in the early hours.

Using mobile phone flashlights, they searched cupboards and drawers.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to police, a patrol team spotted three suspects around 5 am. Two managed to escape, while one was caught with a bag. Police said the bag contained an old licensed revolver belonging to the former judge's father and some silver jewellery.

The revolver is currently registered in the name of Giribala Singh's elder son, Siddharth Singh, an Indian Air Force Squadron Leader.

During a court hearing through video conference from Bhopal Central Jail, Giribala Singh asked the court to let police record her statement about the break-in. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) strongly opposed the request.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, and her brother, Army officer Harshit Sharma, who were present in court, questioned the timing of the theft.

#Watch | The alleged theft at Giribala Singh’s residence has taken a fresh turn after Twisha’s brother publicly questioned the motive behind the break-in, asking, “Why steal only documents?”



His remarks have raised new doubts over the incident, adding another layer of intrigue… pic.twitter.com/uCOLzPqxql — The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) July 1, 2026

They claimed the break-in could be part of a larger plan to destroy digital or physical evidence and affect the ongoing investigation.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | On Court extends Judicial remand of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh till 14 July in the Twisha Sharma death case; Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma says, “The post-mortem is in a critical condition as some technical analysis is still pending… The… pic.twitter.com/9dJzDzd7Oj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the CBI told the court that the investigation is still incomplete and that it is waiting for the second post-mortem report. The court extended the judicial custody of Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, until July 14.

The CBI also filed two important requests before the court. It said forensic experts have not been able to unlock Samarth Singh's seized laptop and have sought the password.

The agency has also requested permission to collect voice samples from the accused to carry out a voice spectrography test and verify some sensitive audio recordings linked to the case.