Twisha Sharma Death Case: Judicial Remand Of Retired Judge And Son Extended Till July 14 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of retired judge Giribala Singh and her advocate son, Samarth Singh, in connection with the Twisha Sharma ( Samarth’s wife) death case till July 14. The duo appeared before the Bhopal court via video conferencing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted two applications to the court to advance the investigation.

The agency sought permission to obtain the password of Samarth Singh's laptop and to collect voice samples from both suspects. A hearing on these applications is scheduled for July 3.

Giribala Singh requested that she be taken to the relevant police station area to identify the stolen items.

The CBI objected, arguing that the alleged theft and Twisha Sharma's death are separate cases and that the request could not be considered during the current hearing.

During the hearing, the defence counsel stated that a theft had occurred at Giribala Singh's residence.

The court said that if they wished to make such a request, they must submit a formal written application and that no order would be passed based solely on an oral request.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha Sharma's side, said that the CBI had already seized Samarth Singh's laptop, but it remains locked.

The password is essential for gathering digital evidence and completing the forensic examination. The court has sought a response from the defence regarding the CBI's application to collect voice samples.