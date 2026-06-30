 Lady Passenger Injured While Attempting To Board A Moving Train In Bhopal
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Lady Passenger Injured While Attempting To Board A Moving Train In Bhopal

Train Manager Abhishek Parsai brought the train to a halt by dropping the air pressure from his brake van. Subsequently, the injured woman was brought into the brake van and administered first aid, while the relevant authorities were immediately informed of the incident. A message was also sent to arrange for medical assistance at Itarsi Station for further treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Lady Passenger Injured While Attempting To Board A Moving Train In Bhopal
Lady Passenger Injured While Attempting To Board A Moving Vehicle In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female passenger' was injured while attempting to board a moving train at Bhopal Railway station on Tuesday. Amarkantak Express departed from Platform No. 4 of Bhopal Station at the scheduled time of 4:00 PM.

Shortly after departure, a female passenger attempted to board the moving train; her foot slipped, and she began to slide underneath the coach. Seema Thakur was travelling from Bhopal to Pipariya.

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Train Manager Abhishek Parsai brought the train to a halt by dropping the air pressure from his brake van.

Subsequently, the injured woman was brought into the brake van and administered first aid, while the relevant authorities were immediately informed of the incident.

A message was also sent to arrange for medical assistance at Itarsi Station for further treatment.

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