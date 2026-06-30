Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri To Inaugurate Cancer Healer Centre In Bhopal, Reacts To Ram Mandir Donation Row-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will inaugurate the new Cancer Healer Centre in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The cancer treatment facility, located in the Habibganj area of Bhopal. It aims to provide modern testing, expert consultation, and quality treatment under one roof.

While speaking to the media on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "Ram ji ke yahan par rehkar, is tarah ke kritya karne wale maha dand paenge" (Those who commit such acts in the abode of Lord Ram will face severe punishment).

He said that just as Ravana's entire lineage was destroyed after abducting Mata Janaki, anyone who misuses donations meant for a place of faith will also face the consequences.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "Those who commit such acts in the abode of Lord Ram will face severe punishment. When Ravana abducted Mata Janaki, his entire lineage… pic.twitter.com/S9h7uZTWEn — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2026

Shastri further said that the responsibility of managing and serving the Lord's temple should be given only to people from the Sanatani Vaishnav and saintly traditions who are fully devoted to the deity.

He added that he did not have complete details about the case but noted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and investigating agencies are looking into the matter. "The investigation is underway," he said.

The inauguration ceremony began at 10:30 AM and was attended by doctors, social workers, public representatives, devotees, and other guests from the city.

आज अखबार में पूरे पन्ने का विज्ञापन है, धीरेन्द्र शास्त्री भोपाल में कैंसर हीलर सेंटर का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले छतरपुर में कैंसर अस्पताल का ऐलान हुआ ये अच्छी बात है क्योंकि पहले तो ये पर्ची से इलाज कर देते थे! किसी प्रगतिशील समाज में अंधश्रद्धा के तहत केस होता लेकिन खैर pic.twitter.com/e4dHVP1dAG — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 30, 2026

Centre Director said the facility has been set up to help cancer patients get timely diagnosis and proper treatment at one place. He added that early detection and the right treatment can improve patient outcomes, and the centre is equipped with modern medical facilities.

After inaugurating the centre, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri addressed the gathering. The director also briefed the media about the centre's facilities, treatment services, and future plans.

According to the organisers, the Cancer Healer Centre will benefit not only patients from Bhopal but also those from nearby districts. With specialist doctors and modern technology available at the centre, many patients may no longer need to travel to bigger cities for cancer treatment.