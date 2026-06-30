IPL Cricketer Shashank Singh, Father & Driver Booked After Domestic Cook Alleges Assault, Wrongful Confinement In Bhopal | Video | X

Bhopal: Vipendra Singh Tomar, the domestic cook who has accused Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) cricketer Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh and their driver of assault, on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten, intimidated and prevented from leaving the family's residence after refusing to continue working, and demanded justice in the matter.

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Speaking to ANI, Tomar claimed he joined work at the family's residence in Bhopal on June 25 but decided to quit after witnessing what he described as an abusive work environment.

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"Shailesh Singh (father of Shashank Singh) is a retired IPS; I had gone there to cook. I arrived on June 25. After observing their behaviour, I refused to work. They snatched my phone and abused me. His son, cricketer Shashank Singh, and his driver beat me severely. I was intimidated," Tomar alleged.

He further claimed that police were initially reluctant to register his complaint.

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"I went to the police station; initially, they were reluctant to register a report. Later, I underwent a medical test, and an FIR was registered. I want justice," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Ratibad Police in Bhopal registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh and the family's driver following Tomar's complaint alleging assault, verbal abuse and wrongful confinement.

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According to the FIR, Tomar, a 31-year-old resident of Rewa district, was brought to Bhopal through an acquaintance and was promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, along with food, accommodation and assistance in securing a government job.

The complainant alleged that soon after joining work at the family's residence in Mendori village, he was subjected to verbal abuse over the quality of food prepared by him. When he expressed his desire to leave the job, his mobile phone was allegedly taken away to prevent him from contacting anyone, and he was pressured to continue working.

The FIR further states that after he locked himself inside a room for safety, the accused allegedly entered the room and assaulted him. A medical examination reportedly found visible injuries on the complainant.

Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 296(B), 115(2) and 3(5), and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)