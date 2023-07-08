 Will Provide Rs 50k To Single Mothers  Taking Driver's Training: Collector
Ninth batch of women drivers trained.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 05:17 AM IST
Indore Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A batch of 38 women has completed the drivers’ training under the ‘Anuthi Pahal’ initiative of ‘Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ programme conducted by the Regional Transport Officer with support of Industrial Training Institute, Nanda Nagar.

Collector Ilayaraja T was the chief guest of the training completion programme and learnt about the experiences of women drivers and also expressed satisfaction over the programme to make women independent.

Moreover, he also announced to provide Rs 50,000 to single mothers to get an E-Rickshaw for being self-employed. The grant will be provided through Red Cross Society. According to ARTO Archana Mishra, it was the ninth training batch of women drivers.

A certificate of training was distributed to the trained drivers on Friday. “We have trained as many as over 390 women in nine batches in the last few months. We are continuously running the training programme to empower women and to make them self-employed by developing driving skills in them,” Mishra said.

She added that they are also trying to provide grant to these women to be self-dependent while other trained women drivers were being employed by various institutions including Indore Municipal Corporation and some private companies.

“Earlier, a grant of Rs 3.75 lakh was provided to 15 women. Training of another batch of women would be started soon,” Mishra said. ACP Anil Patidar, RTO Pradeep Sharma, ITI in-charge Anil Sharma and other officials of the driver training institute and other dignitaries were also present during the programme.

