 Madhya Pradesh: Nullah Being Widened, Bridge Constructed
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 03:09 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Nullah Being Widened, Bridge Constructed | FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Parishad is making efforts to beautify the city and to make it accident-free. The previous Nagar Parishad took a decision to widen a drain from post office to Kharle area and to construct a bridge, but the work was pending.

The new Nagar Parishad got the proposal approved and started the work. The road from Biaora Naka to old bus stand remains busy. Since on the one side of the road a drain flows, commuters have to cross a bridge to reach their destinations.

Since the bridge is narrow, there are problems in movements of vehicles. A sum of Rs 3.15 crore has been sanctioned for constructing the bridge. Chairman of Rajgarh Nagar Parishad Vinod Sahu said that the bridge was being reconstructed to maintain traffic flow in the city.

This will enhance the beauty of the city and improve the traffic system, he said, adding that to stop the flow of mud in the rainy season retaining wall is being constructed. Railings will be installed to stop accidents, he said.

