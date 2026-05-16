'What If Next Exam Gets Cancelled Too?' NEET 2026 Exam Cancellation Leaves Indore Aspirants In Limbo

NEET Exam Cancellation Leaves Students in Distress, Aspirants in Indore Speak Out | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden cancellation of the recent NEET examinations has caused deep trauma among NEET aspirants, leaving the country's youth frustrated, emotionally exhausted, and uncertain about their future.

This has not only impacted the careers of the students but also the parents who have spent lakhs of rupees on the coaching institutes and study materials.

In Indore, many students had been preparing for months for the biggest medical examination in India, but after its sudden cancellation due to administrative irregularities.

It left many students with confusion about their future and whether they should just prepare for months again or just drop the idea of a medical profession due to the uncertain results of the exams.

For many students, NEET is not just an exam but the result of years of sacrifice, sleepless nights, and relentless dedication. The cancellation announcement came as a major emotional setback for candidates who had pinned their hopes on this attempt.

"It feels like all my hard work has been paused without any fault of mine"

“I studied for almost 12 hours every day for the last eight months,” said 19-year-old Tanya Chourasiya, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Indore who gave her board exams last year and took a drop year to prepare for NEET. “I stopped attending family functions and weddings due to my coaching, deleted social media apps, and completely focused on preparation. When I heard the exam was cancelled, I felt numb. It feels like all my hard work has been paused without any fault of mine.”

"I am willing to try again, but what if the next examination gets cancelled aswell?”

Another student, Aditya Kumar, 20, living near Sapna Saangeeta, who studied PCB (physics, chemistry and biology), had taken coaching classes for two years and took a drop year just to focus on NEET preparations, said the uncertainty is affecting students mentally.

“My parents invested a lot in my coaching and study material. I walked out of the exam hall feeling confident for the first time, like I really had prepared for it. Now we don’t even know when the re-exam will happen. It is mentally exhausting and very tiring, I am willing to try again, but what if the next examination gets cancelled aswell?” he said.

Students also expressed concern over the pressure of restarting preparation after already going through the stress of the examination once. Many aspirants fear losing momentum and confidence if the process gets delayed further.

“We students are clearly suffering due to management failure."

“I come from a middle-class family, and this was my second attempt,” said Muskan Jain, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant who lives near Gumasta Nagar. She had been attending Unacademy's online classes and coaching classes, said, “We students are clearly suffering due to management failure. Every single day mattered to me. I revised the syllabus multiple times and even avoided meeting friends to stay focused. After the cancellation news, I cried. Students should not suffer because of management failures.”

Parents and teachers have also urged authorities to provide clarity regarding the next examination date and ensure transparency in the process. Several coaching institutes in Indore reported that students are struggling emotionally and require reassurance from officials.

As uncertainty continues, aspirants are once again returning to their books, hoping that their months of hard work will eventually lead them toward their dream of becoming doctors.

Exam Cancellation leave students hopeless

#WATCH | Sikar, Rajasthan | Rajesh, father of NEET aspirant Pradeep Mahich, who reportedly died by suicide, says, "He had been preparing for the NEET exam for three years. The exam had gone well, and he was expecting to score over 650 marks. The news of its cancellation shattered… pic.twitter.com/7owT8Miu2Q — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

The reports of frustration among students regarding cancellation of NEET exam are coming from across the country.

A disturbing incident was reported in Rajasthan's Sikar, where a NEET aspirant Pradeep Mahich allegedly killed himself after the exam was cancelled. His father said that he had been preparing since three years and was hoping to score good marks this time.

Over 22 lakh students wrote NEET this year.



For them, it was a career-defining exam. For NTA, it was another experiment with their future.



A 17-year-old Class 12 student in Goa allegedly died by suicide hours after the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026,



But the system protects its… pic.twitter.com/PNZVFxoy0x — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) May 15, 2026

Similarly, a Class 12 student in Goa allegedly ended his life hours after the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026.