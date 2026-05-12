NEET-UG Cancelled Again Over Paper Leak Allegations: Anxious Mumbai Students Face Re-Exam Amid CUET, CET Clashes | ANI

Mumbai: As the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) held on May 3, stands discarded following allegations of paper leaks, the students have been left anxious and emotionally exhausted with a re-examination in sight.

"No Break Since Board Exams," Laments Student

“This is the month where CUET and CET exams are also scheduled. I am appearing for all of them, just when I was a bit relieved that I am done with at least one exam, this news has hit. I have not been able to take a single day off since the board exams got over, because of consistent studying. At least a one week break in May would have given us some relief,” said a student from Santacruz.

“The students spend years studying for the exams, the exam organisers could in the least be careful to have unnecessary exams. My exam went well in the first attempt, now I am worried that the paper will be tough in the second attempt and whether I will be able to perform equally well,” said Atharva Desai, a student from Kandivali.

Uncertainty Hits Thousands of Aspirants Hard

The decision has triggered uncertainty among thousands of aspirants who had spent months preparing for one of the country’s most competitive medical entrance examinations. Many students and parents expressed frustration over the impact of the controversy on their mental health, preparation schedules, and future academic plans.

Parents have also raised concerns regarding the emotional strain on students, especially those who had travelled long distances or appeared for the examination under intense preparation schedules. “The NEET exam was anyway scheduled on the very next day of the HSC results, which left students with no time deal deal with the pressures, yet they gave the exam which is now cancelled, it is quite extreme for the students,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the India wide parents teachers association.

Paper Leak Allegations Prompt Fresh Exam

The cancellation comes amid allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities linked to the conduct of the examination. Authorities are investigating the matter while preparations for a fresh examination are underway.

Education experts said the controversy has once again highlighted the need for stronger safeguards and stricter monitoring mechanisms in large-scale entrance examinations. A similar case had taken place in 2024, when the exams were cancelled. “If such a situation has happened before, then stricter measures should be taken,” said Sahai.

For many aspirants, however, the uncertainty continues to weigh heavily as they prepare once again for an examination that plays a decisive role in their medical career aspirations.