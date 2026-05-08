Western Disturbance Triggers Dust Storms Across The Malwa Region Including Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A Western Disturbance has disrupted weather conditions across the Malwa region, including Ratlam, bringing intense heat, dust storms and evening drizzle over the past few days.

Meteorological Department scientist HS Pandey said daytime temperatures in Ratlam are likely to remain between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Night temperatures may stay between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, continuing the spell of warm nights in the region.

Pandey said a Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation and trough line together have caused the unstable weather pattern.

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The system is producing extreme daytime heat followed by dusty winds and light evening drizzle. The department has forecast strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph across Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ujjain divisions.

The Meteorological Department advised farmers to protect harvested produce and vegetable crops kept in open areas from possible damage caused by dust storms and sudden rain.

Weather scientists expect another Western Disturbance to become active around May 10, which may intensify storm and rainfall activity across the region.