Indore Tops State In Accidents, Deaths Says National Crime Records Bureau | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has recorded the highest number of road accidents and fatalities among the major cities of Madhya Pradesh in 2024, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The commercial capital surpassed the state capital, Bhopal, as well as Jabalpur and Gwalior in nearly every grim category of road safety.

Indore led the state with a staggering 3,488 total cases, resulting in 330 deaths and 2,566 injuries. While Bhopal followed as the second most affected city with 2,900 incidents, the gap in fatalities remains significant, with Indore recording nearly 100 more deaths than the capital. In comparison, Jabalpur recorded 2,054 cases (179 deaths), and Gwalior saw 1,190 cases (153 deaths).

Men lose more lives than women in accidents

The data reveals a stark gender disparity in road fatalities. Across all major cities, men remain more vulnerable than women in road fatalities. In Indore alone, 284 males lost their lives, accounting for over 86% of the city s total road deaths. This trend is mirrored across the state:

Indore: 284 Male | 46 Female

Bhopal: 205 Male | 30 Female

Jabalpur: 142 Male | 37 Female

Gwalior: 127 Male | 26 Female

Primary Causes: Overspeeding and Recklessness

The data shows that overspeeding and careless driving are the primary causes of death on the state s roads. Surprisingly, in Bhopal, 100% of the recorded accidents and deaths were attributed to reckless driving. In Indore, speeding was responsible for 258 of the 330 total deaths, while the remaining 72 fatalities resulted from other miscellaneous causes. Jabalpur and Gwalior followed a similar pattern, with the vast majority of deaths linked directly to reckless driving habits.

Two-wheeler riders at higher risk in Indore & Bhopal

Two-wheeler riders continue to bear the brunt of road accidents, accounting for the largest share of casualties. Indore saw the highest casualty rate for riders, with 214 deaths, meaning roughly 64.8% of the city s total road fatalities involved two-wheelers. The data underscores an urgent need for stricter safety measures and helmet compliance, particularly in the state s commercial and political capital.

Indore: 64.8% of total deaths are two-wheeler riders.

Bhopal: 60.8% of total deaths are two-wheeler riders.

Gwalior: 37.9% of total deaths are two-wheeler riders.

Jabalpur: 25.1% of total deaths are two-wheeler riders.