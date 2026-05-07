Indore Sacked Employee Arrested For ₹1.7 Lakh Theft In Vijaynagar | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police solved a theft case within a few hours and arrested the suspect, who turned out to be a former employee of the office in the Vijay Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. The suspect was recently fired from his job and allegedly stole the money in revenge.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday, when complainant Deepak Kale informed officials that Rs1.7 lakh had been stolen from a drawer in his office located at NRK Business Park. A case was registered and an investigation was started immediately.

During the investigation, police teams scanned more than 150 CCTV cameras in the area. The footage showed a suspicious man entering and leaving the office with his face covered using a helmet and a cloth. With the help of inputs from the cyber cell and informants, the suspect was identified as Sanjay Barodiya, a resident of the Musakhedi area.

Police soon detained Barodiya, and during questioning, he allegedly confessed to the theft. He revealed that he had previously worked in the office but was removed from his job a few days ago. Angry over losing his position, he planned the theft after surveying the premises.

Police recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the house of the suspect, while he reportedly admitted that he had already spent the remaining Rs20,000 on personal expenses and vehicle repair. Police have appealed to citizens to ensure proper employee verification and to maintain records of former staff to prevent such incidents.