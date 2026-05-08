Indore Commuters Struggle With Potholes, Dust Pollution & Traffic Jam Due To Double-Decker Flyover Construction At Lavkush Intersection

Representative pic | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of preparations for Simhastha scheduled in Ujjain in 2028, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) has undertaken the construction of a double-decker flyover at the Lavkush intersection, which has been ongoing.

The ongoing construction, however, has affected the condition of the service roads on both sides.

Large potholes surfaced on the road, creating difficulties for the commuters. Similarly, excavation works have led to severe dust in the air, causing breathing problems in vendors and shop owners primarily.

The IDA is constructing a 1,452-meter-long double-decker flyover at the Lavkush intersection. Due to the ongoing flyover construction, the work area on both sides has been cordoned off with metal sheets, leaving insufficient space for vehicles to pass through, further causing a jam. The condition of the service roads—both those leading from Aurobindo to Banganga and from Banganga to Aurobindo—is extremely poor.

Dust Aggravates Situation

The deteriorated condition of the potholes has compelled motorists to take the bumpy ride. In addition, the dust-- due to the ongoing construction works – further exacerbates their difficulties.

Often, motorists have to wait through three or four signal cycles before they are finally able to cross the intersection. The Lavkush intersection remains under immense traffic pressure. Thousands of motorists heading from Banganga toward Ujjain, MR-10, the Super Corridor, and other destinations in the Ujjain direction are compelled to utilise these dilapidated service roads.

Construction of a 1,400-metre Four-Lane Road

According to IDA officials, a 1,400-meter-long four-lane road is being constructed parallel to the flyover bridge on both the Aurobindo and Banganga sides of the Lavkush intersection. Although the construction of this road was originally the responsibility of the MPRDC (Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation), the IDA has taken over the project. The target for completing the construction of this road has been set for July.