12 Labourers Killed, 10 Injured After Pick-Up Van Crashes Into SUV On Indore-Ahmedabad Road In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): At least 12 labourers died and 10 others were injured when a pick-up van and an SUV collided near Chikhliya phata on the Indore-Ahmedabad Road on Wednesday.

The deceased included seven women and two children. In-charge Collector Abhishek Chaudhary said doctors referred eight critically injured persons to Indore, while others are receiving treatment at the Dhar district hospital.

Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2026

Although some reports indicate the death toll has increased to 14, officials have not confirmed it.

Deceased List |

Injured List |

Most of the deceased and injured hail from Semlipura, Rampura, and Nayapura villages. Around 35 labourers were returning home in the pick-up van when the tragedy occurred.

धार जिले में इंदौर-अहमदाबाद राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित चिकलिया फाटा के पास हुआ सड़क हादसा हृदय विदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं प्रभावित परिजनों के साथ हैं।



मृतकों के परिवारजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपए, गंभीर घायलों को 1-1 लाख रुपए तथा घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपए की सहायता राशि प्रदान करने के… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 29, 2026

According to information, the pick-up van was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, jumped the road divider, and crashed into an SUV coming from the opposite direction.

As news of the accident spread, friends and families of the victims rushed to the district hospital. Senior officials, including Chaudhary and the SP, monitored the situation.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur arrives at the crash site

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur visited the accident site and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. After reviewing details, she questioned why labourers were being transported in overcrowded conditions and said it should have been prevented. IG Anurag and Divisional Commissioner Sudama Khade also reached the district hospital.

Compensation announced

Deceased's Family: ₹4 Lakh

Critically Injured: ₹1 Lakh

Injured: ₹50k